“Harry Potter” : what became of the actors ?

During the
containment, many of them take the opportunity to revisit classics.
For an entire generation, the movies of the saga Harry Potter are
a must see.
It is
the opportunity to ask what became of the actors of this saga, literary,
transposed to the screen in 2001 – the year of release of the first film Harry Potter to
the sorcerer’s stone. In 19 years, Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson and
Tom Felton of course, have changed. Overview of their career.
Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter) is passed through very difficult times and said that he had
sunk into alcoholism. He has now taken his life in hand and file the
perfect love with the american actress Erin Darke.
Rupert Grint
(Ron Weasley), who is on the verge of becoming a dad with his partner Georgia
Groome, has been seen recently in the series Netflix Sick Notes.
Tom Felton,
alias Draco Malfoy, for his part, had a good career in charge. The actor
british 32-year-old turned in 32 films and series (including The Flash with
Grant Gustin).
As to Emma
Watson (Hermione Granger), everything goes well for her. She is happy in love
with a certain Leo Alexander Robinton, a u.s. businessman over the age of 30
years. Next career, everything is going well, too. She was recently on show at the
film of Greta Gerwig : The Girls of doctor March.
Harry Potter and the goblet of fire, which is the fourth installment of the saga to success, is broadcast on Tuesday 5th may on TF1, from 21: 10.
