“Harry Potter” : what became of the actors ?

During the

containment, many of them take the opportunity to revisit classics.

For an entire generation, the movies of the saga Harry Potter are

a must see.

It is

the opportunity to ask what became of the actors of this saga, literary,

transposed to the screen in 2001 – the year of release of the first film Harry Potter to

the sorcerer’s stone. In 19 years, Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson and

Tom Felton of course, have changed. Overview of their career.

Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter) is passed through very difficult times and said that he had

sunk into alcoholism. He has now taken his life in hand and file the

perfect love with the american actress Erin Darke.

Rupert Grint

(Ron Weasley), who is on the verge of becoming a dad with his partner Georgia

Groome, has been seen recently in the series Netflix Sick Notes.

Tom Felton,

alias Draco Malfoy, for his part, had a good career in charge. The actor

british 32-year-old turned in 32 films and series (including The Flash with

Grant Gustin).

As to Emma

Watson (Hermione Granger), everything goes well for her. She is happy in love

with a certain Leo Alexander Robinton, a u.s. businessman over the age of 30

years. Next career, everything is going well, too. She was recently on show at the

film of Greta Gerwig : The Girls of doctor March.

Harry Potter and the goblet of fire, which is the fourth installment of the saga to success, is broadcast on Tuesday 5th may on TF1, from 21: 10.

The editorial recommends that you



Read more

