Harry Potter : What became of the “Voldemort” child, Hero Fiennes-Tiffin ?

In a sleight-of -, the saga Harry Potter has launched countless careers. If one eats regularly in the life and work of the three heroes of the films, Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, it’s hard to keep track of the hundreds of secondary characters. And yet. Some of the young actors went through the box Hogwarts have followed a nice route after storing their wand in the closet… and are always there, under our eyes, at the present time. This is particularly the case of Hero Fiennes-Tiffin.

His name means nothing to you ? He, however, has interpreted one of the versions “younger” of the big bad Lord Voldemort in the film Harry Potter and the half-blood princethe sixth pane released the film in 2009. At the age of 11 years old at the time, the british actor, had perhaps not been selected at random to share a family resemblance to Ralph Fiennes (Voldemort adult)… since it is his uncle ! Today, the old Tom Elvis Jedusor – or Tom Marvolo Riddle in the original version, the true name of Voldemort – door another saga on the big screen. With Josephine Langford, it is one of the heroes ofAfteradaptation 7th art of the novels of Anna Todd, themselves adapted to the sauce new romance of the lives of the members of the group One Direction… in The first part released in 2019, has earned him an award at the Teen Choice Awards, as well as the price of the “rising star” at the festival of Ischia, and the second, shot in the summer of 2019, is expected.

It should be noted that the young actor had also hosted the previous year, a secondary role in Safe, the miniseries produced by Canal+ as worn by Michael C. Hall and with the French Audrey Fleurot.

In the space of a few films, Voldemort has had many faces – outside of the iconic facies pallid and devoid of nose of Ralph Fiennes, who required two hours of makeup. In Harry Potter and the half-blood princeTom Jedusor appears several times, at several different ages. When it was supposed to be 15 years old, he was incarnated not by Hero Fiennes-Tiffin but by Frank Dillane. However, Mr is not fallen back into anonymity : he played Nick Clark, one of the main characters of the first four seasons of the series The Walking Dead. It will soon be the poster of the film How to Build a Girlalongside Jameela Jamil and Emma Thompson. Reunion ? Not really. If the actress was no other than the wacky professor Sybil Trelawney, she was not involved in all the films Harry Potter…