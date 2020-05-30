Harry Potter : What becomes of Robbie Coltrane, the unforgettable Hagrid ?

The containment shall have at least had the merit of pushing the tv channels to rebroadcast their greatest classics. As each week of vacation since its appearance on the grids, you will be able to watch this Tuesday, April 14, in the evening Harry Potter and the sorcerer’s stone. The first part of the saga, released in 2001, leads us to take news of his unforgettable actors like Robbie Coltrane.

Its name tells you maybe nothing, but he camped in the character of Redglow Hagrid as a person for ten years in the saga Harry Potter. What happened since the arrest of cult films ? This is the time to discover it. This british actor had to say about him because of health problems. He had been seen in a wheelchair in march 2019, at the exit of a hospital in london. He waited then an operation to relieve his problems of osteoarthritis in the knees, who did suffer for years.

Robbie Coltrane had also been nominated for a BAFTA in 2001 for the first episode ofHarry Potter (best supporting role). The british actor has a long career of thirty years. More recently, he has been seen in Effie Gray with Dakota Fanning, a feature film whose screenplay is signed by Emma Thompson. It has also been a part of the adventure Harry Potter, in which she plays professor Sybil Trelawney.

To interpret Hagrid, it will be necessary to make use of proxies, including the club rugby player Martin Bayfield (2,08 m), since Robbie Coltrane actually measures 1.86 m, well behind 2.59 m Hagrid in the books. Since the filming of Harry Potter and the sorcerer’s stone, Robbie Coltrane has divorced Rhona Gemmel in 2003, after four years of marriage. They had welcomed two children : Alice (born in 1998) and Spencer (born in 1992). Today, Robbie Coltrane is over the age of 70 years.