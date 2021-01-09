HARRY STYLES AND OLIVIA WILDE: IN THESE NEW PHOTOS YOU CAN SEE ALL THE CHEMISTRY BETWEEN THEM

In front of the latest sighting of Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde, you will feel butterflies in your stomach too!

Some photos of the singer and director came out, taken last Sunday during a walk-in Santa Barbara with a small group of friends. Among these, there were also the two newlyweds at whose wedding they had been seen together for the first time hand in hand.

From the images it seems undeniable the chemistry between the 26-year-old and the 36-year-old: they look for each other with their hands, they get lost in each other’s eyes, their smiles can be sensed under the mask. You can see some photos here on a Harry Styles Twitter fan account.

At one point, he seems to make a joke: he looks at her and she laughs holding her stomach and with her head thrown back ( photos here ).

The new couple alert kicked off last weekend when Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde were photographed hand in hand at artist manager Jeff Azoff’s wedding to Glenne Christiansen.

The wedding, held in front of a few guests, was officiated by the singer himself, who would have brought the actress and director as his companion. The same day they were paparazzi in the photos you saw earlier, they were also intercepted arriving at his home in Los Angeles.

According to American magazine sources, they have been dating for a few weeks.

Galeotto would have been the film Don’t Worry Darling. The film is directed and stars Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles is among the leading actors.

Filming began last fall and is currently on hiatus. For convenience, the singer would have stayed at the home of his friend James Corden who is closest to the set and this would have allowed the couple to start dating without anyone noticing.

Last November, the end of Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis’ relationship after nine years was revealed. The breakup would have occurred months earlier, in early 2020.

The two actors are the parents of Otis Alexander, 6, and Daisy Josephine, 4.