CELEBRITIES

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde stay “professional” on set despite romance

Posted on

The powerful couple film the psychological thriller Don’t Worry Darling, directed by Olivia Wilde herself.

Powerful couple Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde remain professional despite having a romantic relationship with each other.

While the two are currently filming for the psychological thriller Don’t Worry Darling, a source has revealed that the lovebirds are keeping things completely professional.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, a source revealed, “She really does create a little community. He wasn’t kidding when he said he has zero tolerance at work. “

“It is a very united group,” added the source.

The source further said that their relationship was no secret to the cast and crew on set, and that photos from Harry’s former manager Jeff Azoff’s wedding to Glenne Christiansen. “They were not leaked or leaked at all for some kind of promotional reason.”

