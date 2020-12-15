CELEBRITIES

HARRY STYLES CELEBRATED THE FIRST ANNIVERSARY OF “FINE LINE” WITH THIS MESSAGE

Posted on

On December 13, 2019, Harry Styles released “Fine Line”, his second solo studio album. A record that would have consecrated him as one of the most talented pop stars in the world.

Just think that “Fine Line” was included by Rolling Stone in the list of the 500 best albums. Even here in Italy, it has been very successful: it is certified platinum!

On the occasion of the first anniversary of the project, Harry wrote this sweet message via Instagram :

“Fine Line is one year old. I couldn’t be more grateful to all of you who are constantly finding new ways to change my life. Thanks for listening to it and everything else. I love you always, but especially today. “

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @harrystyles

Even Harry’s fans certainly haven’t forgotten to celebrate the album’s first year properly. On December 13, the hashtag  #OneYearofFineLine was at the top of Twitter trends.

 

Related Items:

Recommended for you

Most Popular

24.9K
CELEBRITIES

Lili Reinhart opens her jacket and dazzles, revealing what’s underneath

8.5K
CELEBRITIES

Kylie Jenner and the real reason for her breakup with Travis Scott

5.5K
CELEBRITIES

Henry Cavill confesses his training to gain muscle in ‘the Witcher 2’

4.0K
CELEBRITIES

Johnny Depp struggles to find a new project

3.7K
CELEBRITIES

Chrissy Teigen moved away from the networks because of the “hole of pain and depression” in which she is

3.4K
CELEBRITIES

Drake fully supports The Weeknd in his dislike against the Grammys

3.2K
CELEBRITIES

Could a collaboration between Latina Shakira and group BLACKPINK happen?

2.2K
CELEBRITIES

Prince Harry warned about his royal titles

1.7K
Games

GRID COMPUTER Game Latest Version Free Download

1.1K
CELEBRITIES

Jennifer Lawrence’s family farm is the victim of a major fire

To Top