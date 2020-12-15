HARRY STYLES CELEBRATED THE FIRST ANNIVERSARY OF “FINE LINE” WITH THIS MESSAGE

On December 13, 2019, Harry Styles released “Fine Line”, his second solo studio album. A record that would have consecrated him as one of the most talented pop stars in the world.

Just think that “Fine Line” was included by Rolling Stone in the list of the 500 best albums. Even here in Italy, it has been very successful: it is certified platinum!

On the occasion of the first anniversary of the project, Harry wrote this sweet message via Instagram :

“Fine Line is one year old. I couldn’t be more grateful to all of you who are constantly finding new ways to change my life. Thanks for listening to it and everything else. I love you always, but especially today. “

Even Harry’s fans certainly haven’t forgotten to celebrate the album’s first year properly. On December 13, the hashtag #OneYearofFineLine was at the top of Twitter trends.