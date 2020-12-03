CELEBRITIES

HARRY STYLES EXPLAINED WHY ONE DIRECTION IS DIFFERENT FROM PREVIOUS BOY BANDS

Posted on

Harry Styles stars in a long service on Variety, which named him Hitmaker of the Year.

She has addressed various topics, from fashion that leaves more and more creativity by not giving a gender to wardrobes to recent nominations for the 2021 Grammy Awards, from supporting the Black Lives Matter movement to the hope that soon ” we will be back to dance “altogether.

 

If you’re a director, one of the coolest parts of the interview is when he talked about One Directionapplauding the solo success all the guys are having.

As the newspaper explains, with previous boy bands ” it was already considered lucky if only one member was successful as a soloist “. Robbie Williams with Take That or Justin Timberlake with ‘NSYNC, for example.

Right here, according to Harry Styles, lies the difference. One Direction, compared to their predecessors, do not deny the past, they still get along well and are doing well with their projects.

” When you look back at the history of the people you leave a band and starting a solo career, feel the need to apologize for being a band: ‘Do not worry, that was not me! Now I can do what I want to do’. But we loved being in the band, “he explained.

” I think there is a habit of trying to pit people against each other. But it has never been like this for us. This is a step forward in evolution. The fact that we have all achieved goals beyond the band says a lot about how hard we worked when we were in it. ”

 

Being part of One Direction was like a school for Harry Styles: ” I learned so much. I tried to write with as many people as I could. I wanted to practice … and I wrote a lot of bad stuff .”

