Harry Styles gets his first Grammy nomination

Styles is the first former member of the band One Direction to be recognized by the Recording Academy.

British singer Harry Styles earned his first nomination on Tuesday when the list of nominations for the 2021 Grammy Awards was announced.

Styles managed to enter the categories of Best Pop Vocal Album, Best Pop Solo Performance for Watermelon Sugar, and Best Music Video for Adore You.

He is the first member of One Direction to be recognized by the Recording Academy.

Styles had embarked on his solo music career following One Direction’s extended hiatus in 2015. He then released his self-titled album in May two years later, which was well received but failed to garner Grammy recognition.

Meanwhile, this year’s nominations have received mixed reviews as Nicki Minaj and Justin Bieber were among many celebrities who expressed their annoyance at the controversial list, in addition to The Weeknd, who called the GRAMMY’s “fraud,” after not. receive no nominations for his album “After Hours.”