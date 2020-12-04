HARRY STYLES’ GREAT RESPONSE TO CRITICISM OF HIS WEARING WOMEN’S CLOTHING

Harry Styles has something to say to American Conservative Party exponent Candace Owens, in fact, it’s a response to all the criticism that her iconic Vogue cover – the one where she wears women’s clothes – has aroused.

Gen Z’s favorite rock star posted a photo on Instagram, sporting a cool blue Palomo Spain outfit while eating a banana. The caption for the shot? ” Give us back the manly men .”

The caption is an obvious reference to a tweet from American politics Candace Owens, who tweeted about Harry’s cover for Vogue last month:

“ There is no society that can survive without strong men. The East knows this. In the West, the constant feminization of our men at the same time that Marxism is being taught to our children is no coincidence. It’s a real attack. Give us manly men back. ”

Harry’s aesthetic and fashion choices reconfigure what a man can be, but when a gentle revolution begins, the backlash from the traditionalist old guard is always immediate and ferocious and this has always happened in the history of the world. But how liberating is the difference between “being able” and “having to” be?

For his part, Harry has always remained mostly silent about the controversy of his wanting to wear what he wants to wear. But now, after posting this photo on Instagram, which is also his new cover for Variety, the singer has decided to make his location known.

He also referred to the unseemly criticism in Variety‘s cover interview, saying:

“S and you don’t wear something because it’s women’s clothing, you shut out a whole world of cool clothes. And I think what’s exciting right now is that you can wear whatever you like. It doesn’t have to be X or Y. These lines are becoming increasingly blurred. ”

Styles is sincerely always himself, his gender-fluid style, like every spectacular revolutionary fashion moment, redefines not only what it means to be a man, but really a human being. Women and men are just biologies, the creative expression of the self cannot be limited by gender.

Sure, we’re talking about clothes, but for many, they can be cages. In addition to this, gender equality is still far away, Harry shows it factually with his looks, the strength of an image always has the strength of a thousand words to bring about a change.

Visionary and Aquarian as he is, he probably lives in a fair and equal future in his head. The rest of us are just hoping that reality can catch up. Especially since queer and trans people still face discrimination and violence for the same type of expression.