HARRY STYLES: HIS “GOLDEN” IS ALSO COMING ON THE RADIO

From tomorrow, Friday 6 November, you will be able to listen to “Golden” by Harry Styles also on Italian radios. The single is the latest extract in chronological order from “Fine Line”, the second solo album by the English artist released on 13 December 2019.

The song is accompanied by an official video shot in Italy, more precisely in the splendid Amalfi Coast. A choice that once again confirms Harry’s love for our country. Italian fans are very happy with this decision and have read in the clip different meanings concerning the professional and artistic life of the singer.

“Golden” is already gold with 181 million streams. The same certification obtained by the single “Adore You” and the entire album “Fine Line”, while the summer super hit “Watermelon Sugar” has exceeded 1.1 billion streams and was certified platinum in Italy.