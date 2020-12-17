CELEBRITIES

HARRY STYLES IN ITALY: THE CONCERTS IN TURIN AND BOLOGNA HAVE BEEN POSTPONED TO A LATER DATE

Posted on

Due to the coronavirus emergency, Harry Styles’ world tour has also been postponed again. Consequently, the Italian concerts in Turin and Bologna, initially scheduled for May 2020 and subsequently moved to February 2021, have been further postponed to a later date.

Live Nation, the promoter in charge of Harry’s Love On Tour, has made it known that:

“We are working to reschedule the scheduled dates and will be able to give you a definitive update in the new year . All tickets will remain valid for the new dates.”

This, however, the message of the singer:

” Everyone’s health and safety remain our priority, which is why I am unfortunately forced to postpone the shows in the UK and Europe scheduled for February and March 2021. I really hope to be able to do these shows and I will be able to tell you when it will be possible to do them in the new one. year. I can not wait to see you all on tour soon as safe to do so. Treat people with kindness – Harry “

Related Items:

Recommended for you

Most Popular

24.9K
CELEBRITIES

Lili Reinhart opens her jacket and dazzles, revealing what’s underneath

8.6K
CELEBRITIES

Kylie Jenner and the real reason for her breakup with Travis Scott

5.5K
CELEBRITIES

Henry Cavill confesses his training to gain muscle in ‘the Witcher 2’

4.0K
CELEBRITIES

Johnny Depp struggles to find a new project

3.7K
CELEBRITIES

Chrissy Teigen moved away from the networks because of the “hole of pain and depression” in which she is

3.4K
CELEBRITIES

Drake fully supports The Weeknd in his dislike against the Grammys

3.2K
CELEBRITIES

Could a collaboration between Latina Shakira and group BLACKPINK happen?

2.2K
CELEBRITIES

Prince Harry warned about his royal titles

1.8K
Games

GRID COMPUTER Game Latest Version Free Download

1.1K
CELEBRITIES

Jennifer Lawrence’s family farm is the victim of a major fire

To Top