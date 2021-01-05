HARRY STYLES IS DATING OLIVIA WILDE: A PHOTO HAND IN HAND STARTS THE NEW COUPLE ALERT

The year has just begun but there may already be a new famous couple of 2021: Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde.

Speculation that the 26-year-old singer and the 36-year-old actress and director are dating began when they were photographed hand in hand.

The images were taken at the wedding of Jeff Azoff, artist manager of ” Treat People With Kindness “.

After the ceremony, the paparazzi immortalized them again, this time as they arrived at Harry Styles’ home in Los Angeles.

A People source commented on the new couple alert: ” They were in Montecito, California last weekend for a wedding. They were lovingly surrounded by friends, holding hands, and looking very happy. They’ve been dating for a few weeks .”

They recently worked together on Don’t Worry Darling, directed and starring Olivia Wilde and starring Harry Styles.

Last November, the end of Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis’ relationship after nine years was revealed. The breakup would have taken place months earlier, in early 2020. The two actors are the parents of Otis Alexander, 6, and Daisy Josephine, 4.