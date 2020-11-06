Harry Styles is quarantined after possible contagion on set of “Don’t Worry Darling”

The actor and singer are in isolation, as are Florence Pugh and Chris Pine because a member of the set tested positive for Covid-19.

Harry Styles, Florence Pugh, and Chris Pine are among the actors who were quarantined after someone on the set of their new movie tested positive for Covid-19.

The new movie Don’t Worry Darling, directed by Olivia Wilde, had to stop.

New Line Studio confirmed that it temporarily halted production on the psychological thriller after a routine coronavirus test came back positive for one of the collaborators on the film.

Also in the cast are KiKi Layne, Gemma Chan, and Nick Kroll, with Wilde also serving as an actress.

According to a report from the Deadline site, none of the main cast has tested positive, but the infected person worked close enough to them to deem it necessary to stop production.

The cast and crew will be in isolation for a full two weeks before filming can resume.