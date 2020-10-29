HARRY STYLES LEFT A SWEET MESSAGE FOR A FAN AFTER HE ENDED UP IN HIS BEDROOM BY ACCIDENT

Ready to break up with an anecdote about Harry Styles?

A girl who uses the name canyonmoonblue on Twitter said that the singer’s car broke down and so a gentleman let him into her house so that he could comfortably wait for the tow truck to arrive.



While he waited, the landlord let Harry know that his daughter – who was not present at the time – is a huge fan of his and so he decided to leave her a message!

Here is what he wrote: ” Theadora, my car broke down on your way and your dad’s friend kindly made me wait at your house with a cup of tea. I’m devastated we didn’t cross. Time to meet you soon. Treat people with kindness. ”

In the post scriptum, he specified that he had fed the little fish in the aquarium, which immediately makes us think of the video for ” Adore You “!

He also added that he told his dad to keep in touch to see each other at one of his future concerts.

You can read the message and see a photo of Harry Styles in the fan’s bedroom here on the Twitter account in question.

Meanwhile, a lot of fans are reacting to this story by promising to keep their bedroom clean and tidy … you never know Harry will pass by!