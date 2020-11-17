HARRY STYLES MAKES HISTORY AS THE FIRST MAN ON THE COVER OF VOGUE: “LET’S REMOVE THE BARRIERS”

Feel an exciting air of gentle revolution? It’s Harry Styles on the cover of Vogue.

For the first time in the magazine’s 128-year history, Vogue chose a man as its cover star and it could only be Harry – because it’s a sign of the times.

Gen Z’s favorite rock star poses with a genderless look: a tuxedo jacket and a white lace dress, given to her by her friend Alessandro Michele, Gucci’s creative director.

In the cover story, Harry celebrates the need to break down gender barriers and how he found a way to express his creativity in fashion.

After confessing that his quarantine look consisted of sweatpants (who do you tell!), The 26-year-old says the desire to dress in extraordinary clothes has been with him since childhood.

Harry soon found inspiration in his music heroes – Prince, David Bowie, Elvis Presley, Freddie Mercury and Elton John – whom he describes as ” showmen “:

” As a kid, they totally dazzled me. Now if I put on something that looks really flashy, I don’t feel crazy wearing it, ” says Styles. ” I think if you get something, that you feel great wearing it, it’s like a superhero outfit. The clothes are there to have fun, experiment, and play .”

Harry has found freedom in fashion and it’s important to him to ” remove the barriers ” of gender:

” The really thrilling thing is that all these phrases are crumbling. When you take off ‘there are clothes for men and there are clothes for women’, once the barriers are removed, you obviously open the arena where you can play, ” he explains. the songwriter.

And then he goes on: ” Sometimes I go to the shops, and I find myself looking at women’s dresses thinking they’re great. It’s like anything – whenever you’re putting barriers in your life, you’re limiting yourself. try playing with clothes. I never thought too much about what it means: it becomes just an extended part of creating something . ”

Styles is sincerely always himself, his gender-fluid style, like every spectacular revolutionary fashion moment, is praised because it redefines what it means to be a human being. Women and men are just biologies, the creative expression of the self cannot be limited by gender. Sure, we’re talking about clothes, but for many, they can be cages.

Visionary and Aquarian as he is, he probably lives in a fair and equal future in his head. The rest of us are just hoping that reality can catch up. Especially since queer and trans people still face discrimination and violence for the same type of expression.

One last thing. The photoshoot is by Tyler Mitchell, who photographed Beyoncé for the cover of Vogue in September 2018, becoming the first African American photographer to shoot a cover for the magazine.