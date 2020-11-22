HARRY STYLES’ PHOTO IN JEAN SHORTS WILL BECOME THE NEW WALLPAPER ON YOUR PHONE

You may never have thought you needed them, but after seeing this picture of Harry Styles in some fabulous denim shorts, you are probably wondering how you ever lived without them.

Gucci chose the ” Golden ” singer as one of the protagonists of the third episode of Overture of Something That Never Ended, a seven-part film collaboration between Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele and famous director Gus Van Sant. The series was created to showcase Gucci’s latest collection in lieu of a traditional runway show and was slowly unveiled online this week as part of the brand’s GucciFest.

But back to Harry’s shorts. In the mini-movie as pictured, the Gen Z favorite rock star wears a pair of denim shorts cut and slightly frayed at the edges, giving a peek at her tiger tattooed on her upper left thigh.

Matched with the shorts: a sporty pink t-shirt with the words “Gucci Loves Pink Eschatology 1921”, white ribbed socks, and Gucci moccasins with heels.

Can we call it the most beautiful photo of 2020? Along with his recent cover for Vogue, of course.

The episode portrays Harry chatting on the phone – a 2000s cell phone! – with the famous art critic Achille Bonito Oliva, who is queuing at a post office.

Bonito Oliva speaks in Italian, while Harry unfortunately in English, except for an initial ” Ciao Achille “, which is enough to get us excited.