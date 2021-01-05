HARRY STYLES: THE MEANING OF THE “TREAT PEOPLE WITH KINDNESS” VIDEO WITH PHOEBE WALLER-BRIDGE

Harry Styles wished us all a Happy New Year with the official video of “Treat People With Kindness”, track number 11 of “Fine Line”, the singer’s latest album released on December 13, 2019.

The rumors turned out to be very well-founded! The protagonist of the black and white clip, in addition to the singer, is Phoebe Waller-Bridge, a British actress, screenwriter, and playwright who became well known (also) thanks to the Fleabag series.

Fans were very impressed with the “Treat People With Kindness” video, not only for Harry’s incredible progress in dancing but also for the significance. it brings.

In fact, in the clip, gender stereotypes are overturned. An example? Phoebe is holding Harry during the casque, which is very unusual in the dance, as it is usually the man who holds the woman up.