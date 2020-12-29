CELEBRITIES

HARRY STYLES: THE PROTAGONIST OF THE VIDEO OF “TREAT PEOPLE WITH KINDNESS” COULD BE PHOEBE WALLER-BRIDGE, THE ACTRESS OF FLEABAG

After the success of “Golden” shot on the Amalfi Coast, it seems that  Harry Styles is already working on his next music video. The choice seems to have fallen on  “Treat People With Kindness”, track number 11 of “Fine Line”, the singer’s latest album released on 13 December 2019.

Rumor has it that as the co-star of the clip Harry has chosen  Phoebe Waller-Bridge, a British actress, scanner, and playwright who has become well known (also) thanks to the  Fleabag series.

According to insiders, the video for “Treat People With Kindness” would be in black and white, set in a 1920s-style nightclub.

Rumors about the alleged Harry Styles / Phoebe Waller-Bridge collaboration have been unleashed even more after this comment written on Twitter by the official  Fleabag account.

While waiting for new updates on the “Treat People With Kindness” video clip, below you can watch the behind the scenes of “Golden”. Harry yelling “hello girls” is all we need!

