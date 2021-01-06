HARRY STYLES TOOK OLIVIA WILDE TO HER MANAGER’S WEDDING – HERE’S HOW IT WENT

The gossip news of the moment is that concerning Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde.

The 26-year-old singer and 36-year-old actress were photographed hand-in-hand and the new couple alert began (you can see the photos here on the PopCrave Twitter account ).

The images were taken at artist manager Jeff Azoff’s wedding to Glenne Christiansen (who works for Apple Music). Meanwhile, it was reported by the sources of the American magazines that they have been dating for a few weeks.

Now we know a few more details behind those photos: TMZ said that Harry Styles brought Olivia Wilde as his escort and that it was the singer who officiated the ceremony.

The wedding was held at the super-luxury San Ysidro Ranch resort in Montecito, California. There were 16 guests, a limited number in the face of the coronavirus emergency.

After the wedding, Harry and Olivia stopped to sleep at San Ysidro Ranch and the day the paparazzi intercepted them again, as they arrived at his home in Los Angeles.

It is rumored that the film Don’t Worry Darling would be a convict. The film is directed and stars Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles are among the leading actors.

Filming began last fall and is currently on hiatus. For convenience, the singer would have stayed at the home of his friend James Corden who is closest to the set and this would have allowed the couple to start dating without anyone noticing.

Last November, the end of Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis’ relationship after nine years was revealed. The breakup would have occurred months earlier, in early 2020.

The two actors are the parents of Otis Alexander, 6, and Daisy Josephine, 4.