HARRY STYLES: “WATERMELON SUGAR” BECAME HIS MOST LISTENED TO SONG ON SPOTIFY

“Watermelon sugar high” for Harry Styles! The latest single from the album “Fine Line” has just become the most listened to by the British artist on Spotify, with the beauty of over 900 MILLION streams.

In case you feel like watching the “Watermelon Sugar” video clip, all you have to do is click play below!

Also thanks to “Watermelon Sugar” Harry Styles has achieved another important milestone in his solo career: for the first time he placed number one on the prestigious Billboard Hot 100.

In recent days, there has been a lot of talk about the song after a series of comments under a post posted on Instagram by Katherine Heigl. The American actress shared a video of her husband and her first two daughters dancing to the tune of “Watermelon Sugar”. A Harry fan took the opportunity to point out to Katherine what appears to be the true meaning (definitely HOT) of the song.