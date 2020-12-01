CELEBRITIES

HARRY STYLES: “WATERMELON SUGAR” BECAME HIS MOST LISTENED TO SONG ON SPOTIFY

Posted on

“Watermelon sugar high” for  Harry Styles! The latest single from the album “Fine Line” has just become the most listened to by the British artist on Spotify, with the beauty of over  900 MILLION streams.

In case you feel like watching the “Watermelon Sugar” video clip, all you have to do is click play below!

Also thanks to “Watermelon Sugar” Harry Styles has achieved another important milestone in his solo career: for the first time he placed number one on the prestigious Billboard Hot 100. 

In recent days, there has been a lot of talk about the song after a series of comments under a post posted on Instagram by  Katherine Heigl. The American actress shared a video of her husband and her first two daughters dancing to the tune of “Watermelon Sugar”. A Harry fan took the opportunity to point out to Katherine what appears to be the true meaning (definitely HOT) of the song.  

Related Items:

Recommended for you

Most Popular

18.5K
CELEBRITIES

Lili Reinhart opens her jacket and dazzles, revealing what’s underneath
3.3K
CELEBRITIES

Johnny Depp struggles to find a new project
3.1K
CELEBRITIES

Chrissy Teigen moved away from the networks because of the “hole of pain and depression” in which she is
2.8K
CELEBRITIES

Drake fully supports The Weeknd in his dislike against the Grammys
2.5K
CELEBRITIES

KRISTEN STEWART: GIRLFRIEND DYLAN MEYER SHARED A ROMANTIC COUPLE PHOTO
2.2K
Games

Geometry Dash Download Full Game Latest Version
2.1K
Games

Biomutant Download Free Game For COMPUTER Full Version
2.1K
CELEBRITIES

Kylie Jenner and the real reason for her breakup with Travis Scott
1.9K
CELEBRITIES

OLIVIA WILDE AND JASON SUDEIKIS WOULD BREAK UP AFTER NINE YEARS TOGETHER
1.4K
CELEBRITIES

Henry Cavill confesses his training to gain muscle in ‘the Witcher 2’
To Top