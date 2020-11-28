HARRY STYLES’ “WATERMELON SUGAR” WOULD HAVE A HIDDEN (DEFINITELY HOT) MEANING THAT YOU NEVER NOTICED

Thanks to a recent post published by Katherine Heigl, many have realized that “Watermelon Sugar” by Harry Styles could have a meaning quite hidden hot!

The American actress shared a video on Instagram in which her husband and her two first daughters are seen dancing to the tune of Harry’s hit.

One user left a comment that pointed out to Katherine that the text for “Watermelon Sugar” would be covertly talking about oral sex on a woman. The actress’s reaction was the same as you had when you discovered it too!

“I thought it was a random and slightly chaotic song about watermelons and sugar! – replied the star – I had no idea it was about oral sex, it never crossed my mind … I think Harry and I have different adjectives to describe this experience”. LOL!

Katherine Heigl reacts to the supposed meaning behind Harry Styles' #1 hit, “Watermelon Sugar.” 🍉 pic.twitter.com/WWe5osMCtO — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 26, 2020

The only one who can clarify the spicy issue is Harry Styles himself!

What is certain is that “Watermelon Sugar” is Harry’s most listened to song on Spotify.

Also thanks to this single, the British artist has achieved another important milestone in his solo career: for the first time, he has placed at number one on the prestigious Billboard Hot 100.