HARRY STYLES YELLING “HELLO GIRLS” IN GOLDEN’S BEHIND THE SCENES IS ALL YOU NEED

Harry Styles posted on his YouTube channel the behind the scenes video of “Golden”, shot in Italy on the beautiful Amalfi Coast.

And this alone would be enough to turn the day around. To make us even happier is the ending of the clip, in which the singer is heard shouting “hello girls” and other words in Italian such as “Grazie Mille” and “Grazie Milano”.

Italian fans are very proud to hear Harry try his hand at our language! We just tell you that “HELLO GIRLS” has sprung to the fore of Twitter trends

Below you can review that masterpiece that is the “Golden” music video, in which Harry shows that he has finally found light and serenity. 

