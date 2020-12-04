HARRY STYLES YELLING “HELLO GIRLS” IN GOLDEN’S BEHIND THE SCENES IS ALL YOU NEED

Harry Styles posted on his YouTube channel the behind the scenes video of “Golden”, shot in Italy on the beautiful Amalfi Coast.

And this alone would be enough to turn the day around. To make us even happier is the ending of the clip, in which the singer is heard shouting “hello girls” and other words in Italian such as “Grazie Mille” and “Grazie Milano”.

Italian fans are very proud to hear Harry try his hand at our language! We just tell you that “HELLO GIRLS” has sprung to the fore of Twitter trends.

MA LE RAGAZZE CHE HANNO SENTITO HARRY STYLES SALUTARLA IN ITALIANO DICENDO "CIAO RAGAZZE" STANNO BENE? SONO VIVE? — Medicine 🙂 (@Syndrome_Harry) December 3, 2020

pov:

hai appena finito di guardare il behind the scene del video di Golden.

hai sentito quel "ciao ragazze" e sei morta sul colpo

inizialmente vedi tutto buio, ma puoi sentire il rumore del mare,

apri gli occhi e vedi questo.

sei in Paradiso. pic.twitter.com/wa75bjasKb — βᴴ; in lutto per la narry (@missiteveryday_) December 3, 2020

ma ci muoviamo a dare ad harry la cittadinanza italiana?

// ciao ragazze

grazie milano

URLO pic.twitter.com/7SJqEiCZYm — cam; 🍫 (@camxviama) December 3, 2020

☀Sei il raggio di sole più bello☀ Quel "ciao ragazze" mi rimarrà nel cuore pic.twitter.com/3avrG368kL — 𝓝𝓲𝓬𝓸𝓵𝓮 🌺 || 𝙈𝙞𝙙𝙤𝙧𝙞 𝙆𝙤𝙗𝙖𝙮𝙖𝙨𝙝𝙞 (@xnofookingwayx) December 3, 2020

Below you can review that masterpiece that is the “Golden” music video, in which Harry shows that he has finally found light and serenity.