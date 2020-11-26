Harry tipped off royal family about Meghan Markle’s confession about miscarriage

Older members of the royal family do not often speak to the press about their more personal matters, so Prince Harry put them on notice.

Prince Harry had discussed with his family Meghan Markle’s article published in the New York Times on Wednesday, where the Duchess of Sussex revealed she had a miscarriage, an extraordinarily personal revelation coming from a high-profile British royal.

Prince Harry’s wife and former actress wrote in detail about the experience in an opinion piece published in the New York Times on Wednesday, saying it took place on a July morning when she was caring for Archie, the couple’s son.

The intimate details shared in the article are surprisingly at odds with the usual policy of older members of the British royal family, who reveal almost nothing about their personal lives.

Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, has never discussed her private life in an article or media interview during her 68-year reign.

However, there is intense worldwide media interest in royals, especially when it comes to family matters such as the birth of children.

Harry’s older brother, Prince William, and his wife Kate appeared in front of television camera crews and photographers outside the London hospital where Kate gave birth to their three children shortly after each birth, each time with their baby. newborn.

Yet despite the media frenzy, William and Kate have revealed almost nothing of substance about their home life.