Harvey Weinstein again indicted for sexual assault

Friday, Harvey Weinstein has been indicted for a third case of sexual assault!

“We continue to build and strengthen our folder“announced the prosecutor of Los Angeles, Jackie Lacey.

Already imprisoned in the State of New York after having been found guilty of sexual assault and rape (he is now serving a sentence of 23 years), the producer shall forfeit, is accused of sexually assaulting a woman remained anonymous in Beverly Hills, may 2010.

This new accusation of sexual assault is in addition to two other indictments were announced last January. Of course, Harvey Weinstein deny the facts in the block and continues to say that all the relationships that he has entrenues in the course of his life were spent.

Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis via Getty Images

Recall that the 68-year old man has been a producer very important in Hollywood and this, for many years. More than 90 women have denounced his sexual misconduct, threats and abuse of power in recent years, launching at the same time the movement #MeToo. Among his alleged victims include the famous actress Gwyneth Paltrow, Salma Hayek, Angelina Jolie, Cara Delevingne, Heather Graham, Kate Beckinsale, Rose McGowan, and Lupita’nyong o.

In a any order idea… Harvey Weinstein, who had contracted the COVID-19 a few weeks ago, is likely to be cured and no longer presents symptoms of the disease!