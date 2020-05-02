Harvey Weinstein told Cara Delevingne to hide his sexuality in order to succeed

Jim Spellman via Getty Images Cara Delevingne on 10 September the launch of the collection, Rihanna, The Savage x Fenty, in New York during Fashion Week.

PEOPLE – After several films, Cara Delevingne is beautiful and well become more than a fashion model known for her eyebrows rebels. Soon expected, alongside Orlando Bloom in “Carnival Row”, the young 27 year old woman is gradually making its mark in Hollywood. A brilliant career that Harvey Weinstein did to him was predicted not.

Cara Delevigne has been entrusted by the magazine Wear comments by Harvey Weinstein, it would have required about his career and his sexuality. The one that is currently in a relationship with actress Ashley Benson (seen in the series “Pretty Little Liars”) have received notes from the producer advising him to hide his sexuality in order to be able to find her place as an actress in Hollywood.

“You don perceras ever in the industry as a heterosexual woman – do you grow the beard”, he is said to have thrown the man accused of sexual assault and harassment by many actresses.

The young woman added that Harvey Weinstein had told him this before the episode that she was told in October 2017, when she claimed to have been harassed by the producer. The latter would have asked her to climb into her room and kissing another woman in front of him before trying to kiss himself. “I felt helpless and frightened,” she commented.

The trial much-anticipated Harvey Weinstein has been postponed to January 2020.

The perfect love

About his relationship with the interpreter of Hanna in “Pretty Little Liars”, Ashley Benson, she has also entrusted it: “This is the first person who said to me: ‘You can’t reject me. I’ll be nice with you, I love you,’” said Cara Delevingne to Wear.

After seven months of distance relationship because of the filming of the series “Carnival Row”, the two young women are found and always seem so much in love.

“Long-distance relationships are always hard,” said Delevingne. “We are ensuring that it works. We have to. And then it makes me definitely a better person, but also happier”, she added.