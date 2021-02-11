Has Kylie Jenner just announced that she wants a second child?

Would American starlet Kylie Jenner want to have a second child? We’ll give you more details!

On February 1, 2018, the youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan became a mom for the very first time. Besides, little Stormi’s dad is none other than rapper Travis Scott.

The two lovers were in a relationship at the time before ending their relationship in 2019. Despite their breakup, the little girl’s parents remained very close.

Besides, it is surely the little Stormi who brings them closer. So when the American starlet found herself confined to her Los Angeles home, the young dad would often visit his daughter.

Indeed, he even spent a period of confinement with his ex and his child. It’s enough to ask questions about the relationship between the two parents.

Besides, the relationship between Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott remains rather ambiguous. Indeed, the young man is present for his daughter but it must be said that the relationship between the two parents remains rather unclear.

In fact, it is not clear whether they got back together or not. In any case, one thing is certain, their little Stormi fills them with love.

So Kylie Jenner might want to have a second child! At least that’s what she suggested in an Instagram post published just a few hours ago. We’ll explain everything to you!

At just 23 years old, the young woman is already a mother of a little girl. Besides, Stormi just blew out his third candle.

And the little girl’s parents saw the big deal! Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott hosted a huge party for their daughter’s birthday party.

Nothing is too good for Stormi who turned into a princess for a day. But when the little girl has just celebrated her 3rd birthday, would her mom want to give her a little sister or a little brother?

On Instagram, the pretty brunette posted a new photo revealing her wasp size and dream shapes. “Baby blues,” wrote the young woman in the caption of her post.

Her fans loved discovering their favorite star in an outfit as simple as sexy. In fact, more than 6 million people liked his photo in less than 7 hours! That’s all it is.

But then does she really want a second child? And if so, will she want Travis Scott to be the father too? Can’t find out more at this time.

In any case, Kylie Jenner and Travis are on very good terms. Tabloids report that both young parents have a lot of love for each other.

But that they are absolutely not in a relationship. Or at least for now! Case to follow.