Has the television on Sunday night…

Three proposals on the TNT for this Sunday evening, a romantic comedy and two dramas.

Tf1 diffuse 21: 05 The proposal (2009) by Anne Fletcher with Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds.

When Margaret, a very powerful editor, is threatened to be deported to his native country, Canada, she imagines a solution to the emergency and arranges a marriage with his assistant, and suffers pain, Andrew.

He agrees to participate in the deception, but at its conditions…

A scenario sewn with white thread of course, but a romantic comedy is refreshing and well paced.

Change registry on Arte with 20: 55 Return to Cold Mountain, ( 2003) a drama by Anthony Minghella with Jude Law, Nicole Kidman and Renee Zellwegger.

Towards the end of the Civil war, Inman, a laborer, a deserter of the south, attempts to return to his native land where waits for his beloved, the daughter of a pastor, bourgeois reffinée.

Eight years after thee English patient movie 9 oscars, Minghella reconnects with the vein-fiction adaptation of the best-selling novel by Charles Frazier. A real soap opera history.

Still a drama, but a lot more black this time on C8 to 21: 05 with a classic Bertrand Tavernier The coup de torchon (1981) with Philippe Noiret, Isabelle Huppert, Jean-Pierre Marielle, Eddy Mitchell

Lucien Cordier, a single police officer in a small town african, is a to be low. His wife is cheating, the pimps, the cause openly, the representative of the order is the laughing stock of the village.

Rebuked by his superior, Lucien goes into a killing frenzy.

Of the large and fierce Tavernier ; a satire creaking of the little world and the colonial era.