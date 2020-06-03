Has the television on Thursday evening…

Two films and a series on TNT and a movie on cable for Thursday night.

On TF1, to 21: 05, after the first stage, last Thursday, it is the result of Tanned you can find : The bronzed are skiing Patrice Leconte’s (1979) with all the troupe of the Splendid.

After the Club Méditerranée, the merry troupe of friends can be found in the winter sports. They will be living other problems of sentimental and mishaps. The team will even go get lost in the mountains.

Like the first, a cult film of the 70’s. We laugh again, even if it was seen and reviewed a countless number of times !

In another register, the string Sweetheart 25 diffuse, to 21: 05a thriller from Martin Scorsese, Shutter Island, (2010) with Leonardo DiCaprio

In 1954, the marshal Teddy Daniels and his partner Chuck Aule are sent to investigate on the island of Shutter Island, a psychiatric hospital where inmates dangerous criminals. One of the patients, Rachel Solando, has inexplicably disappeared. How deadly she could get out of a closed cell from the outside ?

We think of Hitchcock to the mechanics of the suspense that is worked up at the end after full of twists and turns.

On Arte, to 20: 50, the 4 episodes of season 1 of a series british medical Secret medical (2017) with Jodie Whittaker

After losing her job for speaking out about neglect, a head nurse assumes the identity of a friend doctor and is hired to the emergency department of the hospital of Edinburgh in Scotland.

This series has the will to denounce the precarious situation of the hospitals in the uk.

For those who are subscribed to this channel, Teva diffuse, to 20: 50, The impossible, a drama of JA Bayona (2012) with Naomi Watts and Ewan McGregor.

According to real events, the film tells the story of a family caught in one of the most terrible recent natural disasters, the tsunami of 26 December 2004, in Thailand. In the middle of hundreds of thousands of other people, the five members of the family will try to survive and find themselves.

A powerful testimony of the violence of the event.