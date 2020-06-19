Has the tv tonight, 19 June, on the channel Canal+ Côte d’ivoire

YECLO.com has selected for you the series and movies to see or review the tv tonight, 19 June at 20h in the channels of Canal+ Côte d’ivoire.

The turkey – Canal+ – Friday, June 19, 2020 21: 00 hours Abidjan

Synopsis

Danny Boon and Guillaume Gallienne rival each other in inventiveness, in this adaptation of the famous vaudeville theatre of Georges Feydeau signed Jalil Lespert. Replicas are the fly and the misunderstandings are linked to a dizzying pace in the Paris bourgeois of the 1960s. Womanizer, inveterate, Sir Pontagnac still a stranger to your home. A surprise awaits you for the beautiful is nothing other than a Victory Vatelin, the wife of his friend, the notary public mr. René Vatelin. The game of seduction gets tough when Rediop, lovers of Victory, and Suzy, a former lover of Vatelin, enter in the dance…

Achievement: Jalil Lespert

Writers: Guillaume Gallienne,Georges Feydeau,Jalil Lespert

Casting: Dany Boon…René VatelinGuillaume Gallienne…Edward PontagnacHolt McCallany…WayneAlice Pol…Victory VatelinAhmed Sylla…Ernest RédiopLaure Calamy…Clothilde PontagnacCamille Lellouche…JacquelineJessica Sherman…Suzy WayneHenri Guybet…JérômeEric of Staercke…Van Der Broeck

Persona non grata – Canal+ Cinema – Friday 19th of June 2020 20: 50 time of Abidjan

Synopsis

Remake of the brazilian film O INVASOR, this fleece of the mafia and the twilight, the fifth of Roschdy Zem as a director, in the celebration of the characters of manipulation and power-hungry, played by Nicolas Duvauchelle and Raphaël Personnaz. Joseph and Maximus, associated in a company in the CONSTRUCTION industry, to improvise a evil plan in order to get rid of Eddy, which prevents them from access to a market that is juicy. Shortly after the execution of the contract, the ominous Moses re-emerged and claimed a place within the company. Your blackmail is going to cause an earthquake in the life of Joseph and Maxime…

Achievement: Roschdy Zem

Writers: Olivier Gorce,Beto Brant,Renato Ciasca

Casting: Roschdy Zem…MoïseHafsia Herzi…IrisRaphaël Personnaz…Maxime CharasseNicolas Duvauchelle…Joseph MonteroAnne Parody…She MonteroNadia Tereszkiewicz…Anaïs LaffontSara Pasquier…Jelena CharasseAlexandrina Turcan…NataschaChloé Jamme…Zoe

Homeland: Season 8 -Ep 3 – Canal+ Décalé – Friday, June 19, 2020 at 20H55 hour of Abidjan

Synopsis

After seven seasons of continued loyalty to the service of his country, the officer Carrie Mathison is taking her final bow in an end of season, recalled to his duty of a spy by Saul Berenson for one last mission of high risk in Afghanistan. Alex Goose, the showrunner of the series of five Golden Globes, promises a final full of emotion. Carrie decides to stay in Kabul to know the motivations of Yevgeny. Mike agrees to wait for Yevgeny to come into contact with it. Held by Haqqani, Saul tries to make him admit that he had nothing to do with the deadly attack carried out against him. Haqqani was asked if the betrayal doesn’t come from their own camp.

Achievement: Keith Gordon

Writers: Howard Gordon,Alex Goose

Casting: Claire Danes…Carrie MathisonMandy Patinkin…Saul BerensonAcar…Haissam HaqqaniNimrat Kaur…Tasneem QureshiMaury Sterling…Max PiotrowskiLinus Roache…David WellingtonCosta Ronin…Yevgeny GromoAndrea Deck…Jenna BraggElham Ehsas…Jalal HaqqaniCliff Chamberlain…Mike Dunne

Non-Stop – Cine+ Premier – Friday, 19 June 2020 20: 50 time of Abidjan

Synopsis

A police officer air receives SMS from a stranger who threatens to execute a passenger every twenty minutes if the ransom was not paid. After WITHOUT IDENTITY, Jaume Collet-Serra is Liam Neeson for a new thriller, supercharged and comes with Julianne Moore in ” the hunting of the man in the altitude. Responsible for the safety of passengers, federal agent Bill Marks has to travel a lot despite the fact that he hates the plane. But it is his profession and today he is forced to embark on a flight to London. When flying over the Atlantic, receives a text message from another passenger that tells him that someone is going to die, except if a transfer of 150 million dollars to an account in Switzerland. Time is running out, is only twenty minutes. But it is difficult to assess the severity of this threat that could very well be the work of an evil joker…

Achievement: Jaume Collet-Serra

Writers: Ryan Engle,John W. Richardson,Christopher Roach

Casting: Liam Neeson…Bill MarksJulianne Moore…Jen SummersScoot McNairy…Tom BoweMichelle Dockery…NancyNate Parker…Zack WhiteCorey Stoll…AustinLupita’nyong or…GwenJason Butler Harner…Kyle RiceLinus Roache…David McMillanShea Whigham…Agent Marenick

Avengers : Infinity War – Cine+ Frisson – Friday 19 June 2020 20: 50 time of Abidjan

Synopsis

AVENGERS : ENDGAME, launched in April 2019, was close to a saga that began in 2012. AVENGERS : INFINITY WAR, ‘ their third album, has entirely altered the world ranking of the box office, becoming the biggest hit of all time after AVATAR, TITANIC and STAR WARS VII. The mighty Thanos comes to Earth to capture the six Stones of the Infinity, which, when combined, confer unlimited powers. Thanos could wipe out half of the universe. To counter this terrible threat, the Avengers team with other superheroes and embark, with them, in a war mammoth to the four corners of the galaxy.

Achievement: Anthony Russo

Writers: Christopher Markus,Stephen McFeely,Jack Kirby

Casting: Robert Downey Jr….Tony Stark / Iron ManChris Hemsworth, Thor…OdinsonChris Evans…Steve Rogers / Captain AmericaMark Ruffalo…Bruce Banner / The HulkScarlett Johansson…Natasha Romanoffs / Black WidowBenedict Cumberbatch…Stephen Strange / Doctor StrangeTom Holland…Peter Parker / Spider-ManChadwick Boseman…That Challa / Black PantherDon Cheadle…James “Rhodey” Rhodes / War MachineZoe Saldana…Gamora

All of the walk – Cine+ Emotion – Friday, 19 June, 2020 20: 50 time of Abidjan

Synopsis

Seductive hard-core and now to give a little bit of salt to your life, Jocelyn has just lost her mother. He’s going to one last time and then made the acquaintance of a neighbor, the vivacious Julie. Because it is sitting in the wheelchair of his mother, Julie thinks that he is a paraplegic. A misunderstanding that he decides to use to seduce her.

Achievement: Franck Dubosc

Writers: Franck Dubosc

Casting: Franck Dubosc…JocelynAlexandra Lamy…FlorenceElsa Zylberstein…MarieGérard Darmon…MaxCaroline Anglade…JulieClarisse Lhoni-Home…Contributor NikeClaude Brewer…Dad JocelynLika Minamoto…RachidaChristophe Duck…JacquesSabina Skalická…Receptionniste Hotel