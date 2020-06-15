Has the tv tonight, June 14, on the channel Canal+ Côte d’ivoire

YECLO.com has selected for you the series and movies to see or review the tv tonight, June 14th at 20h in the channels of Canal+ Côte d’ivoire.

Never grow old – Canal+ – Sunday, June 14, 2020 to 21: 00 hours Abidjan

Synopsis

Through a face-to-face between a carpenter and a outside the law (Emile Hirsch, and John Cusack), the two faces of America from the gold rush of the shock in the west dark and intense. Garlow, 1849. Carpenter is married and the father of two children, Patrick Tate conducts the funeral Garlow, a small town located on the road of California. Times are tough, as well as for all the people who find a bit of comfort from his pastor. Everything changes with the arrival of the Dutch Albert, a Dutchman, without faith nor law, which re-opens the hall.

Achievement: Ivan Kavanagh

Writers: Ivan Kavanagh

Casting: Emile Hirsch…Patrick TateJohn Cusack…Christopher ‘Dutch’ AlbertDéborah Francisco…Audrey TateDanny Webb…Preacher PikeTim Ahern…Sheriff ParkerBlake Berris…FredSam Louwyck…Dumb DumbCamille Pistone…SicilyAnne Coesens…The Lady CrabtreeManon Capelle…Emily Crabtree

Pandorum – Canal+ Cinema – Sunday, June 14, 2020 20: 50 time of Abidjan

Synopsis

In this survival SF co-produced by Paul W. S. Anderson and directed by Christian Alvart (ANTIBODIES), Dennis Quaid and Ben Foster play two astronauts lost in space in bad company. The darkness of the soul, fierce creatures… PANDORUM invites you to a journey to the kingdom of fear. After a long trip in hypersommeil, two astronauts, lieutenant Payton and corporal Bower, wakes up in his spaceship Elysium in a million miles of the Earth. Suffers from partial amnesia, who do not really know who they are or why they are there. The noises that come from the heart of the building are hardly reassuring. Bower decides to go exploring. He quickly understands that something terrible has happened and that the crew seems to be mutiné. With the exception of Nadia, that you may not rely on the survivors that is, that is trying to escape from monstrous creatures. Bower also confront them to try to win as quickly as possible to the command post, because the nuclear reactor threatening to explode.

Achievement: Christian Alvart

Writers: Christian Alvart,Travis Milloy

Casting: Ben Foster…BowerDennis Quaid…PaytonCam Gigandet…GalloAntje Traue…NadiaCung The…ManhEddie Rouse…LelandNorman Reedus…ShepardAndré Hennicke…Hunter LeaderFriederike Kempter…EvalonNiels-Bruno Schmidt…Insane Officer ‘Eden’

ALSO READ: The success rate of the Bepc to A press of benin, from June 14, 2019

Rebel – Canal+ Décalé – Sunday, June 14, 2020 at 20H55 hour of Abidjan

Synopsis

Cécile de France, Yolande Moreau and Audrey Lamy effectively a trio of girls excited about in this comedy, crazy, polar hilarious signed Allan Mauduit, for the first time at the controls of a feature film. Because she is going through a bad patch, Sandra, miss Pas-de-Calais 2005, he moved with his mother in Boulogne-sur-Mer. Is dégote a job in the canning factory premises, where the work of Marilyn and Nadine. Guard one night, Sandra injures the foreman who was preparing to violate it. His two colleagues, in-call, also, to give you a hand.

Achievement: Allan Mauduit

Writers: Allan Mauduit,Jérémie Guez

Casting: Cécile de France…Sandra DréantAudrey Lamy…Marilyn SantosYolande Moreau…Nadine DewulderSimon Abkarian…Simon BénékéSamuel Jouy…Inspector DigneBéatrice Agenin…The mother of SandraPatrick Ridremont…John MilTom Lecocq…DylanValentin Papoudof…GaëtanMichel Masiero…Franck Dewulder

Terminator 2 : Judgment day – Cine+ Frisson – Sunday, June 14, 2020 20: 50 time of Abidjan

Synopsis

Arnold Schwarzenegger re-enlist for the sequel of TERMINATOR, the movie that was dedicated to the international star, always under the direction of James Cameron. The actor, bodybuilder of austrian origin embodies this time a cyborg by the side of the “gentiles”. The special effects where we can see the other cyborg, the villain, re-take human form, are impressive. The beginning of the twenty-first century is a failure for the network of robotic Skynet, that he wanted to eliminate Sarah Connor. A new Terminator, the T-1000, is scheduled to return to the past and kill your son, John Connor, before he is an adult and not to take the leadership of the human resistance. This last program is another cyborg, the T-800, and also fed in 1995, to protect it. Therefore, the fate of humanity depends on this crucial question : which of the two machines of John is found in the first place ?

Achievement: James Cameron

Writers: James Cameron,William Wisher Jr.

Casting: Arnold Schwarzenegger…The TerminatorLinda Hamilton…Sarah ConnorRobert Patrick…T-1000Edward Furlong…John ConnorMichael Edwards…de Old John ConnorJoe Morton…Dr. miles Bennett DysonEarl Boen…Dr. Peter SilbermanJenette Goldstein…Janelle VoightXander Berkeley…Todd VoightS. Epatha Merkerson…Tarissa Dyson

ALSO READ: Covid-19 : Abidjan remains isolated from the interior of the country

The Butler – Cine+ Emotion – Sunday, June 14, 2020 20: 50 time of Abidjan

Synopsis

From 1952 to 1986, Eugene Allen, a butler, an african-american, has worked in the White House. It has been inspired by the central character of this film signed Lee Daniels, played by Forest Whitaker. A fresh humanist about the condition of black people in the united States. In the 1920s, young Cecil Gaines lives with his parents afro-americans on a plantation in the State of Georgia. A day of harvesting, he witnesses the rape of his mother by the son of the owner. His father, who protests, is killed by the latter. Annabeth westfall, the owner then takes Cecil under his wing, teaches him to read and to be a good domestic. The teen, fearing for his life, Cecil leaves the plantation and finds work in a hotel in North Carolina. Later, while working at the Excelsior hotel Washington, now married and a father of two children, he is observed by a staff member of president Eisenhower. He entrusts him with the position of butler in the White House. It is particularly appreciated for his devotion and discretion, exemplary ; but it is very different in him. Gloria, his wife, who feels left out, away from him, while conflicts are common with your mayor, which advocates for the rights of the black community…

Achievement: Lee Daniels

Writers: Danny Strong

Casting: Forest Whitaker…Cecil GainesDavid Banner…Earl GainesMichael Rainey Jr….Cecil Gaines (8)LaJessie Smith…AbrahamMariah Carey…Hattie PearlAlex Pettyfer…Thomas WestfallVanessa Redgrave…Annabeth WestfallAmi Ameen…Cecil Gaines (15)Clarence Williams III…MaynardJohn P. Fertitta…Rm. Jenkins