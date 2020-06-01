Has the tv tonight, June 1st on the channels Canal+ Côte d’ivoire

YECLO.com has selected for you the series and movies to see or review the tv tonight 1st of June from 20h on the channels Canal+ Côte d’ivoire.

Look at the men swim – Canal+ Cinema – Monday 1 June 2020 20: 50 time of Abidjan

Synopsis

Eric, an accountant for too long for his taste, is bored in his work and likes nothing so much as to swim, and to run the maximum of lengths of the pool to relieve stress. One day, at the pool, he watches a group of men, followers of synchronised swimming. He begins to talk… and soon joined the group.

Achievement: Oliver Parker

Writers: Aschlin Ditta

Casting: Rob Brydon…Eric ScottRupert Serious…LukeJim Carter…TedDaniel Mays…ColinAdeel Akhtar…KurtThomas Turgoose…TomCharlotte Riley…SarahJane Horrocks…Heather ScottNathaniel Parker…LewisSpike White…Billy Scott

Kirikou and the sorceress – Canal+ Family – Monday, 1 June 2020 20: 50 time of Abidjan

Synopsis

A Small Thumb african tries to save his village struck by drought and bad luck. The tenor of the animation Michel Ocelot delivers an initiatory story of light, a tale to the universal, rewarded by the Grand Prix at the Annecy festival in 1999. The tiny Kirikou is born in an African village where a witch, Karaba, has cast a terrible spell : the source is dried up, the villagers rançonnés and men mysteriously disappear. “It eats”, support the villagers scared… Karaba is a woman, beautiful and cruel, surrounded by Fetishes submissive and fearful. But Kirikou, as soon as it came out of the womb of his mother, wants to deliver the village from its evil grip-and discover the secret of his wickedness.

Achievement: Michel Ocelot

Writers: Michel Ocelot

Casting: Doudou Gueye Thiaw…Kirikou child (voice)Maimouna n’diaye…Mother (voice)Awa Sene Sarr…Karaba (voice)Robert Liensol…The Sage in the mountain (voice)William Nadylam…Kirikou jeune homme (voice)Sebastien Hebrant…Kirikou jeune homme (voice)Thilombo Lubambu…The Uncle (voice)Rémi Bichet…Kirikou adulteMarie Augustine Diatta…The woman forteMoustapha Diop…The fetish on the rooftop

Kin : The beginning – Movie+ First – Monday 1 June 2020 20: 50 time of Abidjan

Synopsis

The signing of a thriller to advance to the allure of a dangerous road movie, the brothers Barker, fond of futuristic worlds (FLIGHT) put in scene the stalking of a teenager and his brother by a band of gangsters led by the bad boy James Franco, on a BO signed Mogwai. In Detroit dilapidated, Elijah lives meanly with his father until the day his big brother Jimmy, fresh out of prison, is restored. In debt vis-à-vis of the band of gangsters who protected him, Jimmy commits an act that is irreparable, which requires them to take the leak with Elijah, without knowing that the latter was found in a disused warehouse, a high-tech rifle, that would be overkill…

Achievement: Josh Baker

Writers: Jonathan Baker,Daniel Casey,Josh Baker

Casting: Myles Truitt…Eli SolinskiDennis Quaid…Hal SolinskiJack Reynor…Jimmy SolinskiZoë Kravitz…MillyJames Franco…Taylor BalikCarrie Coon…Morgan HunterGavin Fox…Dutch BalikMark O’brien…JakeIan Matthews…SnickKhalid Klein…Hasan

A Ghost Story – Cine+ Frisson – Monday 1 June 2020 20: 50 time of Abidjan

Synopsis

In this melodrama, fantasy worn by Casey Affleck and Rooney Mara, David Lowery brings to the stage a poetic journey through memory and reflection on love and mourning. Intense and elegant. Covered with a long white sheet, the ghost of a man recently died in a car accident, pays a visit to his wife in mourning. He is still very attached to his life with her in their house in the countryside. In this new state, spectral, time has no hold on him, and he lets himself be lead on a journey through the memory.

Achievement: David Lowery

Writers: David Lowery

Casting: Casey Affleck…CRooney Mara…MWill Oldham…PrognosticatorLiz Cardenas Franke…LindaSonia Acevedo…MariaCarlos Bermudez…CarlosYasmina Gutierrez…YasminaBrea Grant…ClaraAugustine Frizzell…Clara’s WifeDavid Lowery…Neighbor”s Ghost

The Secretary – Cine+ Emotion – Monday, 1 June 2020 20: 50 time of Abidjan

Synopsis

A death of the moralism and political correctness in a film that never falls into vulgarity. The opportunity to discover Maggie Gyllenhaal (THE SMILE OF MONA LISA) in his first major role, opposite James Spader (SEX, LIES, AND VIDEO).Lee Holloway, a young woman, beautiful and intelligent, he has since left little to the psychiatric hospital where she was confined when she applies for a secretary’s job with lawyer E. Edward Grey. Although she has never worked in his life, the mysterious Mr Grey decides to hire him. His work is without great interest, but a strange relationship develops between Lee and Mr Grey…

Achievement: Steven Shainberg

Writers: Erin Cressida Wilson

Casting: Maggie Gyllenhaal…Lee HollowayJames Spader…E. Edward GreyJeremy Davies…PeterLesley Ann Warren…Joan HollowayStephen McHattie…Burt HollowayAmy Locane…Lee’s SisterPatrick Bauchau…Dr. TwardonJessica Tuck…Tricia O ConnorOz Perkins…JonathanMary Joy…Sylvia