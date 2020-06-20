Has the tv tonight, June 20, on the channel Canal+ Côte d’ivoire

YECLO.com has selected for you the series and movies to see or review the tv tonight, June 20 at 20h in the channels of Canal+ Côte d’ivoire.

Just a Gigolo – Canal+ – Saturday, June 20, 2020 to 21: 00 hours Abidjan

Synopsis

Remake of the American HOW to BECOME A LATIN LOVER, this comedy delightfully foutraque Olivier Baroud is of drums by Kad Merad in the upper part of the grotesque in his frantic search for septuagenarians to seduce. The day that Alex, a gigolo, patented, is removed by the rich and the aging Denise in the term of twenty-eight years of life in common, is appalled. Getting to work, being excluded, he settled temporarily with his sister and his nephew ten years, Hugo, with a single idea in mind : to quickly find a rich heiress…

Achievement: Olivier Baroux

Writers: Olivier Baroux,Kad Merad

Casting: Kad Merad…AlexAnne Parody…SarahLéopold Moati…HugoPascal Elbé…DanielThierry Lhermitte…SammyAnny Duperey…Samantha HirschLionel Abelanski,Guy Lecluyse

The young Ahmed – Canal+ Cinema – Saturday 20 June 2020 20: 50 time of Abidjan

Synopsis

Ahmed, 13 years old, lives in Belgium and studied at the school of his neighborhood. While his companions just want to have fun, and Ahmed I don’t think that to pray. It is under the influence of a magnet with a fundamentalist mosque that he attended. His mother and one of their professors of the concern and the fear that things will go wrong.

Achievement: Jean-Pierre Dardenne

Writers: Jean-Pierre Dardenne,Luc Dardenne

Casting: Idir Ben Addi,Olivier Bonnaud,Myriem Akeddiou,Victoria Bluck…LouiseClaire Bodson…The mèreOthmane Moumen…Imam YoussoufAmine Hamidou…Rachid

Percy Jackson : The thief of the lightning – Canal+ Family – Saturday 20 June 2020 20: 50 time of Abidjan

Synopsis

The gods of Olympus are getting in life, until now, peaceful, a young American of today, Percy Jackson, which ignores to be the son of Poseidon and, therefore, the nephew of Zeus ! Chris Columbus (HARRY POTTER and The sorcerer’s stone) place the thread of his adventures with the titanic. Zeus, who comes to steal the ray, suspicious of his nephew, Percy Jackson, son of Poseidon, to be the thief. Zeus gives Poseidon fourteen days to retrieve the lightning and the render, otherwise I was going to declare war on his brother. While I was in silence to visit the museum, Percy Jackson, far from suspecting that he is a demi-god, is attacked by a fury that has taken on the traits of one of their teachers. Soon his mother is kidnapped by a centaur who keeps her prisoner in the Underworld. Percy decides to counter…

Achievement: Chris Columbus

Writers: Rick Riordan,Craig Titley

Casting: Logan Lerman…Percy JacksonBrandon T. Jackson…Grover UnderwoodAlexandra Daddario…Annabeth ChaseJake Abel…Luke CastellanSean Bean…ZeusPierce Brosnan…Rm. Brunner / ChironSteve Coogan…HadesRosario Dawson…PersephoneMelina Kanakaredes…AthenaCatherine Keener…Sally Jackson

Equalizer 2-Channel+ Offset – Saturday 20th of June 2020 at 20H55 hour of Abidjan

Synopsis

After a first part of an explosive, Antoine Fuqua is back at the helm of the new adventures of Robert McCall, a vigilante taiseux adapted from a television series of the 1980s, and incarnates again the impeccable Denzel Washington. Inconsolable from the death of his wife, Robert McCall, a former special agent, receives a visit from the only friend that was left of him, Susan, also his former colleague. This latest investigation into the murder of an official of sleep, and his wife. But Susan is murdered by two assassins ; McCall embarks on the path of their killers.

Achievement: Antoine Fuqua

Writers: Richard Wenk,Richard Lindheim,Michael Sloan

Casting: Denzel Washington…Robert McCallPedro Pascal…Dave YorkAshton Sanders…Miles WhittakerOrson Bean…Sam RubinsteinBill Pullman…Brian PlummerMelissa Leo…Susan PlummerJonathan Scarfe…ResnikSakina Jaffrey…FatimaKazy Tauginas…AriGarrett Of Gold…Kovac

The last of the Mohicans – Cine+ Premier – Saturday 20 June 2020 20: 50 time of Abidjan

Synopsis

Landscapes and spectacular reenactments of spectacular for this new adaptation of the famous novel by James Fenimore Cooper by Michael Mann, with Daniel Day-Lewis in the main role, 1757, to New England. The French allied with the Hurons opposition to the English in good agreement with the Mohegans for control of the lands inhabited by the Indians. Major Duncan Heyward is responsible for the conduct of the two sisters of their father, colonel Munro. Your scout indian wants to get revenge on Munro, who, in the past, they massacred his people. He managed to organize an ambush where the soldiers of the column, in turn, are slaughtered. Hawk-eye, a frontier of the european raised by the Mohicans, managed to save Duncan and the two girls before the escort of the fortress.

Achievement: Michael Mann

Writers: Michael Mann,Christopher Crowe,Paul Perez

Casting: Daniel Day-Lewis…Hawkeye/Nathaniel PoeMadeleine Stowe…Cora MunroRussell Means…ChingachgookEric Schweig…UncasJodhi Can…Alice MunroSteven Waddington…Main HeywardWes Studi…MaguaMaurice Roeves…Cel. Edmund MunroPatrice Chéreau…Gene MontcalmEdward Blatchford…Jack Winthrop

Zodiac – Cine+ Frisson – Saturday 20 June 2020 20: 50 time of Abidjan

Synopsis

Eleven years after SEVEN years, David Fincher takes us once more on the trail of a serial killer. Violent, awesome, this film explores all the details of the journey of the researchers and the journalists to search for this killer, which terrorisa California. The ZODIAC has been presented in the official competition of the 2007 Cannes film festival. San Francisco, in the 1960s. A man commits a series of murders of young men. Nicknamed the Zodiac, which flooded the police coded messages. Inspector David Toschi and his partner, William Armstrong, to follow in his footsteps. This killer out of the ordinary is also tracked by Robert Graysmith, a cartoonist, as well as Paul Avery, a specialist in criminal matters for the San Francisco Chronicle,” …

Achievement: David Fincher

Writers: James Vanderbilt,Robert Graysmith

Casting: Jake Gyllenhaal…Robert GraysmithMark Ruffalo…Dave ToschiRobert Downey Jr….Paul AveryAnthony Edwards…Bill ArmstrongBrian Cox…Melvin BelliJohn Carroll Lynch…Arthur Leigh AllenRichmond Arquette…Zodiac 1 and 2Bob Stephenson…Zodiac 3John Lace…Zodiac 4Chloë Sevigny…Melanie

Romeo + Juliet – Ciné+ Emotion, Saturday 20 June 2020 20: 50 time of Abidjan

Synopsis

The challenge for the transposition of the famous work of theatre in the state of California in the future, respecting the entirety of the text of Shakespeare, and it is perfectly taken. Director Baz Luhrmann and with Leonardo DiCaprio were honored at the Berlin film festival in 1997. Verona Beach, a city full of people where violence continues, and lives under the tyranny and ruthless of the families of two businessmen, Ted Montague and Fulgencio Capulet. Different members of these two families can’t meet without falling immediately in bloody clashes in the face of which the police remain helpless. Romeo, heir of the Montague, manages to attend in secret to a costume ball in Fulgentius, on the occasion of the betrothal of their daughter, Juliet Capulet. Romeo and Juliet can’t resist a mutual love, but contrary to the laws of his families enemy.

Achievement: Baz Luhrmann

Writers: Baz Luhrmann,William Shakespeare,Craig Pearce

Casting: Leonardo DiCaprio…RomeoClaire Danish…JulietJohn Leguizamo…TybaltHarold Perrineau…MercutioPete Postlethwaite…Father LaurencePaul Sorvino…Fulgencio CapuletBrian Dennehy…Ted MontagueVondie Curtis-Hall…Captain PrinceMiriam Margolyes…The NurseDiane Venora…Glory Of The Capulets