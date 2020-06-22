Has the tv tonight, June 22, 2020 in the channels of TFI

YECLO.com has selected for you the series and movies to see or review the tv tonight, June 22 at 20h in the channel of the TFI.

Renaissance – W9 – Monday 22 June 2020 20: 05 time of Abidjan

Synopsis

What would you do if we offered you to live forever ? Damian Hale, a wealthy business man in new york, who suffers from an incurable disease, is to propose a transaction of the revolution, by the mysterious Phoenix group : to transfer his spirit into a body surrogate, ” the empty envelope “, a new body, young and athletic in order to prolong their life. How can you resist a proposal of this kind ? Damian Hale proceeded to the transfer and discovers the joys of youth, luxury and women in his new body. Until the day when Damien discovers a terrible secret about the operation. A secret that Phoenix is ready to kill.

Achievement: Tarsem Singh

Writers: Àlex Pastor,David Pastor,Trent Evan

Casting: Ryan Reynolds,Ben Kingsley,Natalie Martinez

Dr. House – TFI series/ movie – Monday 22 June 2020 20: 00 hours Abidjan

Summary

After having wanted to open the skull with a scalpel, Treiber, the forensic pathologist of the hospital, insisted to be treated by Home… that Wilson has embarked on a crazy road trip in the car…

The series hospital Peter Weller (2012)

Episode 20/22 – Season 8

Casting : Hugh Laurie, Robert Sean Leonard, Omar Epps, Jesse Spencer, Peter Jacobson, Odette Annable$, Charlyne Yi And Jamie Elman

King Arthur : The legend of Excalibur – TMC – Monday, June 22, 2020 at 20: 15 hours of Abidjan

Synopsis

Intelligent young man, Arthur, was held in the outskirts of Londinium with his band, without suspecting the fate that awaits him – until the day he steals the sword Excalibur and takes hold, at the same time, your future. Challenged by the power of the sword, Arthur is immediately forced to make difficult decisions. Join the Resistance, and a mysterious young woman by the name of Guinevere, he must learn to master the sword, to overcome their internal demons and bringing people together to overcome the tyrant Vortigern, who has stolen the crown and murdered his parents – and, finally, the access to the throne…

Achievement: Guy Ritchie

Writers: Guy Ritchie,David Dobkin,Joby Harold

Casting: Charlie Hunnam,Astrid Bergès-Frisbey,Jude Law

Star Trek : No limits – C8 – Monday 22 June 2020 20: 18 time to Abidjan

Synopsis

While the starship U. S. S. Enterprise must travel to the far reaches of space unexplored in the rescue mission, he suffered an attack of Krall, the implacable enemy of the Federation. The ship crashes into a disaster in a hostile place unknown, and captain Kirk, Spock and the crew to lose sight of that. All of them are trapped without possibility of escape.

Achievement: Justin Lin

Writers: Simon Pegg,Gene Roddenberry,Doug Jung

Casting: Chris Pine,Zachary Quinto,Karl Urban

The Mallorca Files – France. 2 – Monday 22 June 2020 20: 05 time of Abidjan

Summary

Miranda Blake is sent on a mission of protection of a witness on the island of Mallorca. The lieutenant of the police of English must repatriate to Niall Taylor, a thief who has negotiated immunity in exchange for his testimony against his former accomplices. But their plans will be frustrated when they are trapped in the airport. Miranda decides to stay on the island to solve the case. She will be assisted by a young German officer, Max. Fun and good living, this last does not correspond at all to the methodical and perfectionist in English who have been taking it…

The police of the series Bryn Higgins (2019)

Episode 1/10 Of Season 1

Casting : Elen Rhys, Julian Looman, María Fernández Ache, Nacho Aldeguer, Tábata Cerezo, Aidan McArdle, Robert Cavanah, Denise McCormack