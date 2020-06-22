Has the tv tonight, June 22, on the channel Canal+ Côte d’ivoire

YECLO.com has selected for you the series and movies to see or review the tv tonight, June 22 at 20h on the channels Canal+ Côte d’ivoire.

Breeders: Season 1 – Ep 2 – Canal+ – Monday 22 June 2020 21: 30 hour, Abidjan

Synopsis

How fatherhood can change a man ? Martin Freeman (SHERLOCK) has teamed up with the creators of VEEP, Chris Addison and Simon Blackwell, to analyze this anxiety that is shared by many men, and embroider a series in ten episodes, the humour… so british.The evening spent in the company of the parents of Luke and the surprise arrival of father far away from Ally bring Paul and Ally to look at their hopes and their dreams for their own children, Luke and Ava. How far will they be willing to go for the good of their offspring ?

Casting: Martin Freeman…PaulDaisy Haggard…AllyJayda Eyles…Ava WorsleyGeorge Wakeman…Luke Worsley

Just a Gigolo – Canal+ Cinema – Monday 22 June 2020 20: 50 time of Abidjan

Synopsis

Remake of the American HOW TO BE A LATIN LOVER, this comedy delightfully foutraque Olivier Baroud is drumming by Kad Merad at the top of the grotesque in his frantic search for septuagenarians to seduce. The day where Alex, a gigolo, patented, is removed by the wealthy and aging Denise at the end of twenty-eight years of common life, he is distraught. Get to work, being excluded, he settled temporarily with his sister and his nephew ten years, Hugo, with a single idea in mind : to find quickly a rich heiress…

Achievement: Olivier Baroux

Writers: Olivier Baroux,Kad Merad

Casting: Kad Merad…AlexAnne Spoof…SarahLéopold Moati…HugoPascal Elbé…DanielThierry Lhermitte…SammyAnny Duperey…Samantha HirschLionel Abelanski,Guy Lecluyse

The Life of the school – Canal+ Family – Monday 22 June 2020 20: 50 time of Abidjan

Synopsis

After the success of PATIENTS, in 2017, Grand Corps Malade and Mehdi Idir reiterate a master stroke by filming the daily life of a college commuter with a sense of humor and humanity. Because she wants to confront the reality of a college difficult, Samia, senior advisor-education inexperienced, leaves his Ardèche native to the priority area of Saint Denis. Quickly confronted with the problems of indiscipline, she tries to help Yanis, penalized by their insolence…

Achievement: Mehdi Idir

Writers: Grand Corps Malade,Mehdi Idir

Casting: Zita Hanrot…SamiaLiam Pierron…YanisSoufiane Guerrab…MessaoudMoussa Mansaly…MoussaAlban Ivanov…DylanAntoine Reinartz…Thierry BouchardRedouane Bougheraba…RedouaneBakary Diombera,Adèle Galloy,Gaspard Gevin-Hié…Kevin

The fantastic Animals : The Crimes of Grindelwald – Cine+ Premier – Monday 22 June 2020 20: 50 time of Abidjan

Synopsis

Magic tricks and enchanted creatures are waiting for you in this second installment of FANTASTIC beasts ; a film darker than the first opus, always inspired by the fantastic universe of HARRY POTTER, and carried by the game Eddie Redmayne, Johnny Depp, Jude Law and Katherine Waterson. It has bewitched more than four millions of French cinema. Placed under surveillance, the wizard Gellert Grindelwald has only one goal : remove the human beings, more known under the name of ” muggle “. So when, in 1927, he managed to deceive the vigilance of the guardians, the world of wizards is in an uproar. The powerful Albus Dumbledore enlists the help of Norbert Dragon to prevent Grindelwald from harm. The task is daunting.

Achievement: David Yates

Writers: J. K. Rowling

Casting: Eddie Redmayne…Newt ScamanderKatherine Waterston…Porpentina “Tina” GoldsteinAlison Sudol…Queenie GoldsteinJohnny Depp…Gellert GrindelwaldJude Law…Albus DumbledoreDan Fogler…Jacob KowalskiEzra Miller…Credence BareboneZoë Kravitz…Leta LestrangeCallum Turner…Theseus ScamanderClaudia Kim…Nagini / The Maledictus

Paranormal Activity : The Marked Ones – Cine+ Frisson – Monday 22 June 2020 20: 50 time of Abidjan

Synopsis

After his collaboration as a screenwriter in the saga horror created by Oren Peli, Christopher Landon comes to fruition with this spin-off that he also scripted. It follows a teenager possessed by evil forces that her family is trying to save. Thrill to the appointment. In the small town of Oxanard, California, Jesse, 18 years old, freshly graduated, and his friend Hector spend their time filming their daily lives. They are intrigued by Anna, a neighbor of Jesse, the reputation of a witch. To film his apartment, they put a camera in the air vent, and discovering, horrified, the face of spectra. Soon after, Anna is murdered. When they are likely to visit his house, they discover that she practiced black magic, and also put the hand on the pictures of Jesse, who didn’t know her. The next day, after a horrible nightmare, Jesse wakes up with a mark that is mysterious on the body. Shortly after, it repels attackers with a force that he does not suspect. Become the host of demons, he becomes violent…

Achievement: Christopher Landon

Writers: Christopher Landon

Casting: Andrew Jacobs…Jesse AristaRichard Cabral…ArturoCarlos Pratts…Oscar HernandezEddie J. Fernandez…CarlosJorge Diaz…HectorDavid Fernandez Jr….CholoMolly Ephraim…AliKatie Featherston…KatieCrystal Santos…SantosCatherine Toribio…Penelope

Sex between friends – Cine+ Emotion – Monday 22 June 2020 20: 50 time of Abidjan

Synopsis

In the company of Mila Kunis (BLACK SWAN) and Justin Timberlake (THE SOCIAL NETWORK), Will Gluck (EASY GIRL) has fun here with the conventions of the romantic comedy. Small hot plans, editing, staccato, B. O punchy, it is a sign of romance pinning the artificiality of some of the principles. Huntress heads to New York, Jamie is seeking to recruit Dylan, an artistic director came to Los Angeles. Beyond the professional issues, they were able to discover certain affinities. The one and the other have given up on love, and consider now the relations on a sexual level. Dylan moved to New York, they met again and started a relationship purely physical. They are happy. And then, over days and weeks, their hearts began to beat strangely…

Achievement: Will Gluck

Writers: David A. Newman,Keith Merryman,Harley Peyton

Casting: Alice Chen…NYC Airport Traveler (uncredited)Justin Timberlake…Dylan HarperMila Kunis…Jamie RellisPatricia Clarkson…LornaWoody Harrelson…Tommy BollingerRichard Jenkins…Rm. HarperJenna Elfman…Annie HarperBryan Greenberg…ParkerNolan Gould…Sammy – Sam the MagnificentAndy Samberg…Quincy