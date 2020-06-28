Has the tv tonight, June 28, on the channel Canal+ Côte d’ivoire

YECLO.com has selected for you the series and movies to see or review the tv tonight, 28 June at 20h in the channels of Canal+ Côte d’ivoire.

Late in the Evening – Canal+ – Sunday, 28 June, 2020 21: 00 hours Abidjan

Synopsis

Emma Thompson and Mindy Kaling to form a duo of hilarious in this satire sparkling of the entertainment world of television, under which hides a reason for the diversity. Authoritarian and quick-tempered with his team, Katherine Newbury, presenter of a popular programme of interviews, déchante strongly when its management announced that for him the end of his contract due to the decrease of the audiences. Molly Patel, a young indian writer newly hired, talent, and cash, becomes miraculously in the saddle…

Achievement: Nisha Ganatra

Writers: Mindy Kaling

Casting: Emma Thompson…Katherine NewburyMindy Kaling…Molly PatelJohn Lithgow…Walter NewburyReid Scott…Tom CampbellAmy Ryan…Caroline MortonDenis O’hare…BradHugh Dancy…Charlie FainMax Casella…BurdittPaul Walter Hauser…MancuscoJohn Early…Reynolds

Memories of a Murder – Canal+ Cinema – Sunday, 28 June, 2020 20: 50 time of Abidjan

Synopsis

Between 1986 and 1991, in a small town near Seoul, a serial killer murders with unheard-of violence of a dozen women, all dressed in red. After being charged and released to the madman of the village, the inspector of the Park and its companion, brutal, Seo, encounter on false clues. A young detective, Jo, comes in the reinforcement of Seoul. Opposite to the local police, who used scientific methods to the investigation of the conduct of his side. Faced with the obvious lack of evidence, the researchers are embarking, finally, in the track of the potential murderer, a mysterious young man. However, the appearances are more misleading…

Achievement: Bong Joon-ho

Writers: Bong Joon-ho,Kim Kwang-rim,Sung-bo Shim

Casting: Song Kang-ho…Detective Park Doo-manKim Sang-kyung…Detective Seo Tae-yoonKim Roe-has…Detective Cho Yong-kooSong Jae-ho…the Sergeant Shin Dong-chulPark Edt-is — Park Hyeon-gyuGo Seo-hee…Officer Kwon Kwi-okRyu Tae-ho…Jo Byung-soonPark No-shik…Baek Kwang-hoChoi Jong-ryul…Kwang-ho fatherJeon Mi-seon…Kwok Seol-yung

ALSO READ: Wanted / Murder of Aminata Touré to Odienné : A former rebel integrated into the army strongly desired

Shaun the sheep the movie : The farm against attack – Canal+ Family – Sunday, 28 June, 2020 20: 50 time of Abidjan

Synopsis

Four years after SHAUN THE SHEEP MOVIE, Mark Burton and Richard Starzack give a result of the intergalactic to the wild, hilarious adventure sheep, with a large amount of quotations from the best science-fiction. A spaceship carrying an extraterrestrial called Lu-of The one that comes, one evening, not far from the prairie, where he lives, Shaun the sheep. Shortly after, Shaun crosses Read-The and realizes that the creature is a sympathetic alien, mischievous, fond of new encounters and adventure. Unfortunately, the government of mark as Read-the and tries to put his hand on it.

Achievement: Will Becher

Writers: Mark Burton,Nick Park,Jon Brown

Casting: Justin Fletcher…Shaun / Timmy (voice), John Sparkes…The Farmer / Bitzer (voice), Amalia Vitale…Lu-The/ I-Ma (voice), Kate Harbour…Agent Network/ the Mother of Timmy (voice)David Holt…Mugg-1n5 (voice), Andy Nyman…nuts (voice), Richard Webber…Shirley/ Vb-00 (voice)Emma Tate…Hazel (voice)Simon Greenall…Twins (voice), Chris Morrell…Farmer John (voice)

T-34 – Canal+ Décalé – Sunday 28 June 2020 at 20H55 hour of Abidjan

Synopsis

Near Moscow, in 1940. Aboard a T-34, armoured Russian, Nikolay Ivushkin and two other soldiers to fight against the powerful panzer ordered by Klaus Jäger. Despite a courage indomitable, Nikolay and one of his companions, the only survivors were made prisoners and sent to a German camp. Nikolay is soon on its way Klaus Jäger, who has plans for him.

Achievement: Alexey Sidorov

Writers: Nikolay Larionov,Alexey Sidorov

Casting: Alexander Petrov…IvushkinVictor Dobronravov…VasilenokIrina Starshenbaum…AnnaVinzenz Kiefer…KlausPetr Skvortsov…LykovSemyon Treskunov,Artyom Bystrov,Michael Janibekyan,Anton Bogdanov,Sofia Sinitsyna

ALSO READ: Covid-19 : south africa has a record of 7.210 confirmed cases in a day

Hitman – Cine+ Premier – Sunday, 28 June, 2020 20: 50 time of Abidjan

Synopsis

The director of the PRISONERS embarked Emily Blunt in the hell of the war between drug cartels and the u.s. the authorities. This woman cop atypical is escorted by Benicio Del Toro and Josh Brolin, magnetic, co this thriller electrifying, where reign the ultra-violence. Invested by the powerful drug cartels, the border territory between the united States and Mexico has become a zone of not-right. Kate and her colleagues at the unit of intervention for the hostage-taking that should happen in a home on the outskirts of Phoenix, where he would be kidnapped several people. The young man is far from suspecting that she and her squad are going to discover… Quickly noticed by his superiors for his bravery and devotion, Kate is selected to integrate an intervention group of elite of the FBI in charge of stopping this escalation of violence that threatens us soil.

Achievement: Denis Villeneuve

Writers: Taylor Sheridan

Casting: Emily Blunt…Kate MacerBenicio del Toro…Alejandro GillickJosh Brolin…Matt GraverVictor Garber…Dave JenningsJon Bernthal…TedDaniel Kaluuya…Reggie WayneJeffrey Donovan…Steve ForsingRaoul Max Trujillo…RafaelJulio Cedillo…Fausto AlarconHank Rogerson…Phil Coopers

Maggie – Cine+ Frisson – Sunday, 28 June, 2020 20: 50 time of Abidjan

Synopsis

For his first feature film, Henry Hobson launches in the genre of the film and mary’s horror, a history of pollution and the survival. Choose Schwarzie to embody his hero, who, to save her daughter from becoming a zombie cannibal, has lost none of his combativeness. All the countries of the world are affected by a deadly epidemic, and a mysterious virus called “necroambulis” victims by the millions. The patients lose their appetite and quickly show signs of aggression. In the united States, martial law is declared and the quarantine of the centers are installed in all the hospitals in the country. 16 years of Maggie Vogel, recently infected, is admitted to the hospital, and his father, Wade went to his bed. He is allowed to spend a few days with it before its transfer to the condition that then leaves a quarantine centre. He decides not to separate from it…

Achievement: Henry Hobson

Writers: John Scott 3

Casting: Arnold Schwarzenegger…Wade VogelAbigail Breslin…Maggie VogelJoely Richardson…CarolineDouglas The Lord Griffin…RayJ.D. The Centuries Of The Centuries…HoltRachel Whitman Groves…BonnieJodie Moore…Dr. KaplanBryce Rosemary…TrentRaeden Greer…AllieAiden Bobby Flowers…

READ ALSO: the Region of the Iffou : Not chosen by the PDCI, Niamien n’goran goes independent

The Big Blue – Cine+ Emotion – Sunday, 28 June, 2020 20: 50 time of Abidjan

Synopsis

In 1988, Luc Besson panic in front of the box office with a film based on the life of Jacques Mayol and Enzo Maiorca, the famous diving champions. It is in Greece that Jacques Mayol and Enzo Molinari shared from his childhood, in the 1960s, a common passion for the sea. Jacques returned to France after the death of his father in a diving accident. Twenty years later, the world championship of apnea in Taormina, in Sicily, will be an opportunity for the two men to meet and explore a world that only they know how much.

Achievement: Luc Besson

Writers: Marc Perrier,Marilyn Goldin Robert Garland

Casting: Jean-Marc Barr…James MayolJean Reno…Enzo MolinariRosanna Arquette…Johana BakerPaul Shenar…Dr. LaurenceSergio Castellitto…NovelliGriffin Dunne…DuffyValentina Vargas…BonitaKimberly Beck…SallyPatrick Fontana…AlfredoAlessandra Vazzoler…The Mamma