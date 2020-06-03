Has the tv tonight June 3, on the channel Canal+ Côte d’ivoire

YECLO.com has selected for you the series and movies to see or review the tv tonight, June 3 at 20h on the channels Canal+ Côte d’ivoire.

Good night White – Canal+ – Wednesday, 3 June, 2020 21: 00 hour of Abidjan

Synopsis

The last, triumphant and amazing show of Blanche Gardin, which continues after “I speak all alone,” Molière’s humor in 2018 – his monologue and raw and hilarious quadra not very enchanted. A wonder (and a new Molière of humor 2019), captured at Bordeaux, at the théâtre Fémina In a monologue, squeaky and hilarious, the comedian is book of the confessions, those of a quadra disenchanted obsessed with sex and human relationships. With her little princess gown corseted and his air of do not touch it, the artist captivates his audience who did not return what he hears. A number of stand up full of self-deprecating humor, where the humor comes in each sentence crafted with talent by those who ” make people laugh is similar to emergency medicine “.

Achievement: Blanche Gardin

Casting: Blanche Gardin

Searching : missing – Canal+ Cinema – Wednesday, 3 June, 2020 20: 50 time of Abidjan

Synopsis

Since the death of his wife, David Kim raises only his daughter, Margot, now aged 15 years. One day, Margot warns that it must be revised later in the home of friends, but the next day, the girl does not give more news ; the anxiety goes up and David warns the police. Because the investigation does not give anything, David starts to search for his daughter.

Achievement: Aneesh Chaganty

Writers: Aneesh Chaganty,Sev Ohanian

Casting: John Cho…David KimMichelle The…Margot KimDebra Messing…Detective VickJoseph Lee…PeterSara Sohn…Pamela Nam KimBriana McLean…AbigailErica Jenkins…HannahConnor McRaith…IsaacDominic Hoffman…Michael PorterRic Sarabia…Randy Cartoff

READ ALSO: HAS the tv tonight, June 2, 2020 on the channels of TFI

Iron Man – Canal+ Family – Wednesday, 3 June, 2020 20: 50 time of Abidjan

Synopsis

To be iron man, he is not less of a man, and this is where the charm of Iron Man, the character of an author of comics legend, Stan Lee, in which Jon Favreau has transposed the story to the screen. Robert Downey Jr. the embodies : his charm and his sense of humour break through the armor ! Signed Stan Lee, the father of a large family of heroes – Hulk, Spider-Man, the Fantastic 4, the comic home Marvel’s ” Iron Man “, published in the 1960s, has long been coveted by the major Hollywood studios. Passing from hand to hand,she has finally and logically landed in the offices of the studio Marvel, which launched the adventure film and entrusted the staging to Jon Favreau. Director, he is also an actor, and his face, in the guise of the boyfriend billionaire by Monica, is known to fans of the series FRIENDS. On the specification of Jon Favreau was the fidelity to the spirit of the COMIC. If the work has been the subject of a deep work of adaptation, the filmmaker is doing very well out of it, animating his film of the breath player and the redeemer of the comic strip. All of this without frills, but served by special effects master, those of Stan Winston, which has now disappeared. Favreau built his film according to a classical architecture, with what it takes choreography bagarreuses, and succeeds perfectly to get off his hero, Tony Stark ! Rich heir, arms dealer cynical and arrogant, the latter one day decides to use his power to do good, and not the other way around : there will Tony Stark and Iron Man. A situation schizophrenic that Robert Downey Jr. (Charlie CHAPLIN) takes masterfully in charge. With flexibility, he passes from one register to the other, and sketch a third, that of the man who strips off. All of this with a subtle humor, irreverent, ma non troppo. At her side, Gwyneth Paltrow interprets his assistant, a real balm to the heart.

Achievement: Jon Favreau

Writers: Hawk Østby,Larry Lieber,Art Marcum

Casting: Robert Downey Jr….Tony Stark / Iron ManTerrence Howard…James “Rhodey” RhodesJeff Bridges…Obadiah Stane / Iron MongerGwyneth Paltrow…Virginia “Pepper” PottsLeslie Bibb…Christine EverhartShaun Toub…YinsenFaran Tahir…RazaClark Gregg…Phil CoulsonBill Smitrovich…General GabrielSayed Badreya…Abu Bakaar

Two me – Canal+ Décalé – Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 20H55 hour of Abidjan

Synopsis

Thirty years old, Remy is bored in the sorting centre where he worked. Melanie, thirty-year-old also végète in his research laboratory. In paris, they live not far from one another in the same neighborhood, and would like to, the one as the other, find love. They do not know, but a lot closer together ; the more they believe in.

Achievement: Cédric Klapisch

Writers: Santiago Amigorena,Cédric Klapisch

Casting: François Civil…RémyAna Girardot…MélanieCamille Cottin…Psy’s MélanieFrançois berléand with his…Psy’s RémyJoaquim TivoukouSimon Abkarian…MansourEye Haïdara…DjenaRebecca Marder…CapucinePierre Niney…Mathieu BernardZinedine Soualem…the Pharmacist

READ ALSO: Port-Bouët : an NGO in the trafficking of drugs, officials at the stops

Widows – Cine+ Premier – Wednesday, 3 June, 2020 20: 50 time of Abidjan

Synopsis

Four widows of thugs, are transformed into true warriors, magnified by the camera of the oscar-winning director Steve McQueen. A thriller, feminist, and anti-corruption carrying four actresses at the top of their art in Chicago, Veronica has just lost her husband Harry, who was killed during a robbery, as the other three members of his band who leave behind them three other widows. Because the criminals were in debt, it is the turn of their wives, to dig up the tidy sum of two million dollars.

Achievement: Steve McQueen

Writers: Gillian Flynn,Steve McQueen

Casting: Michelle Rodriguez…LindaElizabeth Debicki…AliceCynthia Erivo…BelleColin Farrell…Jack MulliganViola Davis…VeronicaBrian Tyree Henry…Jamal ManningDaniel Kaluuya…Jatemme ManningRobert Duvall…Tom MulliganLiam Neeson…Harry RawlingsGarret Dillahunt…Bash

Copycat – Cine+ Frisson – Wednesday, 3 June, 2020 20: 50 time of Abidjan

Synopsis

Jon Amiel casts Sigourney Weaver in the claws of a serial killer and succeeded in a thriller that complies with the rules of the genre, intense suspense and terrifying. Dr. Helen Hudson is a psychiatrist deemed, author of books on success on serial killers. The conferences which it multiplies through the United States attract a large audience, where slip in some strange “fans “, psychopaths or killers in power. Helen attracts the hatred of a certain Daryll Lee Cullum, who assaulted brutally and lack the strangle. A year later, Helen is still in shock and a victim of agoraphobia acute…

Achievement: Jon Amiel

Writers: Ann Ivan Goldstein,David Madsen

Casting: Sigourney Weaver…Helen HudsonHolly Hunter…Mr. J. MonahanWill Patton…Nico LettiWilliam McNamara…Peter FoleyHarry Connick Jr….Doryll Lee CullumJ.E. Freeman…Lt. QuinnDermot Mulroney…Ruben GoetzJohn Rothman…AndyShannon O Hurley…Susan SchifferBob Greene…Pachulski

ALSO READ: Rumors of attack to the north of the Ivory Coast : should you take the threat seriously ?

The Appearance – Cine+ Emotion – Wednesday, 3 June, 2020 20: 50 time of Abidjan

Synopsis

Xavier Giannoli sign a thriller and mystical leads Vincent Lindon on the winding paths of belief and the divine. Difficult for the war reporter that he is to carry out the investigation on the veracity of an apparition of the Virgin without tangible evidence, or witnesses. Anna, 18 years old, said to have seen the Virgin mary while she was in a village in south-west France. The place soon attracted hundreds of fervent catholics believe that the apparition took place. For its part, the Church began a long investigation in which agrees to participate in the reporter Jacques Mayano.

Achievement: Xavier Giannoli

Writers: Xavier Giannoli,Marcia Romano,Jacques Fieschi

Casting: Vincent Lindon…Jacques MayanoGalatéa Bellugi…AnnaPatrick of Assumçao…Father BorrodineAnatole Taubman…Anton MeyerElina Löwensohn…Doctor Of VilleneuveClaude Lévêque…Father GalloisGérard Dessalles…Stéphane MornayBruno Georis…Father EzéradotAlice Hava…MériemCandice Bouchet…Valerie