Has the tv tonight, June 4, 2020 on the channels of TFI

YECLO.com has selected for you the series and movies to see or review the tv tonight, June 4, at 20h on the channel TFI.

The Bronzed are skiing – TFI – Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 20: 05 time of Abidjan

Synopsis

After the Club Méditerranée, the merry troupe of friends (more known under the name of Tan) have been found to winter sports. They will be living other problems of sentimental and misadventures. The team will even go get lost in the mountains.

Achievement: Patrice Leconte

Writers: Marie-Anne Chazel,Bruno Moynot,Josiane Balasko

Casting: Thierry Lhermitte,Marie-Anne Chazel,Michel Blanc

Cassandre – France. 3 – Thursday 4 June, 2020 20: 05 time of Abidjan

Summary

The commissioner Florence Cassandre investigation into the death of a customs officer, who was found in a truck of contraband. Her ex-husband has valuable information.

Police series Hervé Renoh (2018)

Episode 3/4 – Season 3

Casting : Gwendoline Hamon, Christophe Gendreau, Alexandre Varga, Dominique Pinon, Jessy Ugolino, Emilie Gavois-Kahn, Anny Duperey, Luca Malinowski

This Is Us – M6 – Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 20: 05 time of Abidjan

Summary

Kevin and Randall go to a charity gala to benefit the hospital of Sophie. In the past, Jack takes the boys for a little camping trip. Rebecca finds herself alone to face a new unexpected…

Drama series (2017)

Episode 5/18 – Season 2

Casting : Mandy Moore, Justin Hartley, Sterling K Brown, Chrissy Metz, Susan Kelechi Watson, Chris Sullivan, Eris Baker, Milo Ventimiglia

Jupiter : The fate of the universe – TMC – Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 20: 15 hour of Abidjan

Synopsis

Born under a starry sky, Jupiter Jones, is promised to an exceptional destiny. As an adult, she has the head in the stars, but she went with the punches and has no perspective other than to earn his living by cleaning toilets. Only when Caine, a former military jet designed genetically, arrives on Earth to trace him as Jupiter begins to glimpse the fate that has been waiting forever. Thanks to its genetic fingerprint, it should be an extraordinary legacy that could well upset the balance of the cosmos…

Achievement: Lana Wachowski

Writers: Lana Wachowski,Lilly Wachowski

Casting: Mila Kunis,Channing Tatum,Sean Bean

Castle – France. 4 – Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 20: 05 time of Abidjan

Summary

Kate and her team investigate the murder of an actor without the penny. The victim, a womanizer, deceived them and then downloading their wealth of rich married women. The cloth burns between Ryan and Esposito. Both are turning to a psychologist in order to put an end to the conflict that opposes them and then ask Castle to play the mediators. The novelist, he does think that to win back his belle. He took advantage of their first wedding anniversary, to propose a candlelight dinner with Kate. The latter confesses to Vikram that her husband lacks…

Police series John Terlesky (2015)

Episode 7/22 – Season 8

Casting : Nathan Fillion, Stana Katic, Susan Sullivan, Molly C Quinn, Tamala Jones, Jon Huertas, Seamus Dever, Sunkrish Bala