Has the tv tonight, may 14, 2020 on the channels of TFI

YECLO.com has selected for you the series and movies to see or review the tv this evening, may 14, at 20h on the channel TFI.

Le dîner de cons – TFI – Thursday may 14, 2020 at 20: 05 time of Abidjan

Synopsis

Every Wednesday, Pierre Brochant and his friends organize a dinner where everyone must bring a con. The one who has found the most spectacular, is declared the winner. Tonight, Brochant rejoices, he is about to have found the rare pearl, a con world-class : François Pignon, accountant at the Finance ministry, and fond of models made of matchsticks. What he ignores is that Sprocket is a master in the art of trigger disasters.

AchievementBy : Francis Veber

WritersBy :Francis Veber

Casting: Thierry Lhermitte…Stone BrochantJacques Villeret…François PignonFrancis Huster…Just LeblancDaniel Prévost…Lucien ChevalAlexandra Vandernoot…ChristineCatherine Frot…Marlene SasseurEdgar Givry…John CordierChristian Pereira…Dr SorbierBenoît Bellal…Host 1Jacques Blue…Host 3

Why Women Kill – M6 – Thursday may 14, 2020 at 20: 05 time of Abidjan

Summary

Then that Beth Ann has an agenda to spread April definitely of the existence of Rob, her husband, a conversation that was surprising to him reveals a secret that will shock Beth Ann deep in itself because it relates to the circumstances of the death of his daughter. During this time, Naomi is angry and does everything to protect his son, even if it means, at the same time, destroy the reputation of Simone and Karl. With a little help, Taylor discovers the dark truth about the past of Jade and orchestrates a meeting with Eli in the hopes of uniting their forces before it is too late.

Comedy series Dawn Wilkinson (2019)

Episode 9/10 Of Season 1

Casting: Lucy Liu, Ginnifer Goodwin, Kirby, Howell-Baptiste, Alexandra Daddario, Sam Jaeger, Sadie Calvano, Jack Davenport, Reid Scott

The name of the father – Arte – Thursday 14 may 2020 19: 50 time of Abidjan

Summary

More than a year has passed since the death of August. The family Krogh tries to regain a semblance of normal life, each member taking different paths to get there. Emilie took her distances with the Church and decided that Anton, her baby, would be baptized during a secular ceremony. Johannes, to which any member of the family Krogh must be a baptized religiously, disapproves of his choice. During this time, the church where officiated August is under threat of closure. This upsets even more Johannes, who considers that this place is the only thing that connects him still to his son…

Drama series Louise Friedberg (2018)

Episode 1/10 Of Season 2

Casting : Lars Mikkelsen, Ann Eleonora Jorgensen, Simon Sears, Fanny Louise Bernth, Ambon Hojerslev, Laura Bro, Yngvild Stoen Grotmol

ALSO READ: Ivory Coast : To Timbé, Guillaume Soro sign his return to the field

Gladiator – TMC – Thursday may 14, 2020 at 20: 15 hour of Abidjan

Synopsis

The roman general Maximus is the most faithful support of emperor marcus Aurelius, which he led from victory to victory with a bravery and a dedication copies. Jealous of the prestige of Maximus, and more importantly of the love which he dedicates to the emperor, the son of marcus Aurelius, Commodus, taking brutally the power, and then orders the arrest of the general and his execution. Maximus escapes his assassins but could not prevent the massacre of his family. Captured by a merchant of slaves, he becomes a gladiator and prepares his revenge.

Achievement: Ridley Scott

Writers: David Franzoni,John Logan,William Nicholson

Casting: Luca Ward…Maximus Decimus Meridius (Italian Voice)Russell Crowe…Maximus Decimus MeridiusJoaquin Phoenix…CommodusConnie Nielsen…LucillaOliver Reed…Antonius ProximoRichard Harris…Marcus AureliusDerek Jacobi…Senator Gracchus:Djimon Hounsou…JubaDavid Schofield…Senator FalcoJohn Shrapnel…Senator Gaius

At the dawn of the 6th day – CSTAR – Thursday 14 may 2020 20: 00 hour of Abidjan

Synopsis

At a time when genetics has made enormous progress, eradicating diseases and putting an end to famines, the helicopter pilot Adam Gibson is somewhat puzzled in regard to the evolution of the world. It is even more so when he discovers in him his clone celebrating his birthday with his family. Adam is soon caught in a chase by killers in the pay of Michael Drucker, one of the industrialists of the biology of the richest in the world. To protect its empire, it must eliminate Adam before he can reveal his plot.

Achievement: Roger Spottiswoode

Writers: Cormac Wibberley,Marianne Wibberley

ALSO READ: The balance sheet of the deadly attack against the nigerian army near Tongo Tongo

Casting: Arnold Schwarzenegger…Adam GibsonMichael Rapaport…Hank MorganTony Goldwyn…Michael DruckerMichael Rooker…Robert MarshallSarah Wynter…Talia ElsworthRobert Duvall…Dr. Griffin WeirWendy Crewson…NatalieTaylor Anne Reid…ClaraAlexandra Castillo…ReporterSteve Bacic…Johnny Phoenix

The news of côte d’ivoire and the latest articles on YECLO.com