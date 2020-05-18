Has the tv tonight, may 18, on the channel Canal+ Côte d’ivoire

YECLO.com has selected for you the series and movies to see or review the tv this evening, may 18 at 20h on the channels Canal+ Côte d’ivoire.

Validated – Canal+ – Monday 18 may 2020 to 21: 00 hour of Abidjan

Synopsis

A young rapper found himself overnight “validated” by a star in the middle which also becomes its great rival… Ten years after NOOG SHOPPING, the first web series from CANAL+, Franck Gastambide (TAXI 5) signs, always for CANAL+, the first French series in the middle of the rap. Phenomenon on networks, this series dramédie delves into the behind the scenes of French rap, and reveals the extraordinary potential of fiction. A master-stroke. Supported by Mastar and produced by Omega, Apash begins the recording of her album. It is accompanied by Snoring, the best beatmaker in the middle. But while everything seems to happen for the better, Mastar discovers that the team Apash betrayed him. It does stop the recording and declare war…

Seasons: 1

Created by: Xavier Lacaille,Giulio Callegari,Franck Gastambide

Casting: Hatik…Clement Sabayo / ApashBrahim Bouhlel…Brahim / ChinoisSaïdou Camara…WilliamLiv del EstalMoussa Mansaly…Driss Diaby / MastarAdel Bencherif…MounirSabrina Ouazani…Inès BelmadiYoussef Hajdi…NabilFranck Gastambide…DJ SNO

Chamboultout – Canal+ Cinema – Monday 18 may 2020 20: 50 time of Abidjan

Synopsis

Eric Lavaine (BARBECUE) is based on the autobiographical novel of Barbara Halary-Lafond – “The Race of the sea-gull” and sign a “film buddies” humorous, caustic, and sometimes carried by a duo of original and secondary roles in tune. Beatrice has just released a book where she tells about her daily life in the past five years ; since the accident her husband Frédéric. Became blind, her husband is also incapable of not saying out loud what he thinks in a very low. Even if Beatrice took care to change the names, his friends seek to recognize who is behind these portraits more or less glorious.

Achievement: Eric Lavaine

Writers: Eric Lavaine,Bruno, Lavaine,Barbara Halary-Lafond

Casting: Alexandra Lamy…Beatrice MazuretJosé Garcia…Frédéric MazuretMichaël Youn…FabriceAnne Marivin…NadiaMedi Sadoun…JPMichel Vuillermoz…Arnaud Lubert,Nuno Lopes,Guillaume Briat,Anne Girouard,Olivia Côte

X-Men : Dark Phoenix – Canal+ Family – Monday 18 may 2020 20: 50 time of Abidjan

Synopsis

In this last part very dark saga before the release in theaters of the NEW MUTANTS, expected by 2020 , Jean Grey went out of control and threatens the life of the X-Men. Death in the soul, the professor X and his cronies must resign ourselves to confront one of their own. Onboard with the X-Men in a rescue mission of a NASA space shuttle, Jean Grey is hit by a mysterious force that takes possession of it. On his return to earth, Hank finds that the powers of Jean rose. But his behaviour becomes unstable and the young woman, out of control, becomes unable to control…

Achievement: Simon Kinberg

Writers: Chris Claremont,Stan Lee,John Byrne

Casting: Fox Rose… Businessman (uncredited)James McAvoy…Charles Xavier / Professor XMichael Fassbender…Erik Lensherr / MagnetoJennifer Lawrence…Raven Darkholme / MystiqueSophie Turner…Jean Grey / Dark PhoenixJessica Chastain…VukNicholas Hoult…Hank McCoy / BeastEvan Peters…Peter Maximoff / QuicksilverTye Sheridan…Scott Summers / CyclopsKodi Smit-McPhee…Kurt Wagner / Nightcrawler

READ ALSO: media Review tunisienne of may 18, 2020

A Star Is Born – Cine+ Premier – Monday 18 may 2020 20: 50 time of Abidjan

Synopsis

For his first film as actor-director, Bradley Cooper is tackling the legendary STAR IS BORN. After Janet Gaynor, Judy Garland and Barbara Streisand, it’s the turn of Lady Gaga to shine in the role of a rising star in the song. This musical drama has attracted more than two million curious in France, and has multiplied the rewards, in particular for his original song ” Shallows “. Star of the rock damaged by the alcohol, Jack, as usual, the tour of the bars when he discovers by chance, Ally, a young singer in talent and in temperament outside the norm, coming to try his luck in Hollywood. He takes her under his wing and gets him the foot in the stirrup.

Achievement: Bradley Cooper

Writers: William A. Wellman,Frank Pierson,Bradley Cooper

Casting:Bradley Cooper…Jackson MaineLady Gaga…Ally CampanaSam Elliott…Bobby MaineAndrew Dice Clay…Lorenzo CampanaRafi Gavron…Ground GavronAnthony Ramos…RamonDave Chappelle…George “Noodles” StoneMarlon Williams…HimselfBrandi Carlile…HerselfRon Rifkin…Carl

Hurricane – Cine+ Frisson – Monday 18 may 2020 20: 50 time of Abidjan

Synopsis

The robbery of the century in the middle of the hurricane of the century… Accustomed to action films, Rob Cohen (XxX, FAST AND FURIOUS) combines steering and disaster movie on a fast pace. A Silver Spring, in Maryland, the center of the national weather service is placed in a state of alert absolute. Tammy, a fearsome hurricane, threatens several regions of the country. Meteorologist enthusiast, Will think that his colleagues at the center underestimate the phenomenon ; according to him, Tammy could advance the time of their death at all.

Achievement: Rob Cohen

Writers: Jeff Dixon,Scott Windhauser,Anthony Fingleton

Casting:Toby Kebbell…WillMaggie Grace…CaseyRyan Kwanten…BreezeRalph Ineson…PerkinsMelissa Bolona…SashaBen Cross…DixonChristian Contreras…MorenoMark Basnight…Deputy GabrielleErik Rondell…BruceMark Rhino Smith…Deputy Baldwin

What women want – Cine+ Emotion – Monday 18 may 2020 20: 50 time of Abidjan

Synopsis

The dominant male, Mel Gibson, shakes his string of women. Nick Marshall is an advertising unable to understand the expectations and desires of women. He aspires to the position of creative director, but his superiors engaged his rival, Darcy Macguire. It needs to find new concepts that are more responsive to the aspirations of the female. After an accidental electrocution, Nick manages to read in the thoughts of the women and turns this gift to his advantage !

READ ALSO: Death of Cheick Boikary Fofana : here is the program of the presentations of the condolence

Achievement: Nancy Meyers

Writers: Josh Goldsmith,Bruce A. Block,Cathy Yuspa

Casting: Mel Gibson…Nick MarshallHelen Hunt…Darcy McGuireMarisa Tomei…LolaAlan Alda…Dan WanamakerLauren Holly…GigiMark Feuerstein…Morgan FarwellAshley Johnson…Alexandra MarshallDelta Burke…EveDiana Maria Riva…StellaEric Balfour…Cameron

The news of côte d’ivoire and the latest articles on YECLO.com