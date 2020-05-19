Has the tv tonight, may 19, 2020 on the channels of TFI

YECLO.com has selected for you the series and movies to see or review the tv tonight, may 19 at 20h on the channel TFI.

Harry Potter and the half-blood Prince – TFI – Tuesday 19 may 2020 20: 05 time of Abidjan

Synopsis

Voldemort has strengthened its grip on the world of witches, as well as that of the Muggle and Hogwarts is no longer a safe place. Harry is convinced that the danger lurks within the school, but Dumbledore is more concerned to prepare for the final battle that he feels close to great. Together, they try to find the Achilles heel of Voldemort and, to this end, Dumbledore made a call to Professor Horace Slughorn, who holds vital information.

Achievement: David Yates

Writers: J. K. Rowling,Steve Kloves

Casting:Daniel Radcliffe…Harry PotterClaudio Dabed…Remus LupinRupert Grint…Ron WeasleyEmma Watson…Hermione GrangerTom Felton…Draco MalfoyMichael Gambon…Albus DumbledoreJim Broadbent…Horace SlughornHelena Bonham Carter…Bellatrix LestrangeRobbie Coltrane…Redglow HagridMaggie Smith…Minerva McGonagall

The Great Path – 6Ter – Tuesday 19 may 2020 20: 05 time of Abidjan

Synopsis

Abandoned by the father of her children, Claire, pregnant, entrusts his elder son Louis to a couple of friends Marcelle and Pelo. The petit Parisien must learn to familiarize themselves with the atmosphere of the campaign and the strange atmosphere that reigns in the home of the couple that a dark secret separates them for years. The arrival of the little boy will be for them a new start.

Achievement: Jean-Loup Hubert

Writers: Jean-Loup Hubert

Casting: Anemone…MarcelleRichard Bohringer…PeloAntoine Hubert…LouisVanessa Guedj…MartineChristine Pascal…Claire, the mother of LouisRaoul Billerey…The curéPascale Roberts…YvonneMarie Matheron…SolangeDaniel Around…SimonThierry Flemish…Doctor Gauthier

ALSO READ: Ivory Coast Covid-19 : over 19 000 workers unemployed

7 years of marriage – TFI series/ movie – Tuesday 19 may 2020 at 19h55 hour of Abidjan

Synopsis

Married for seven years, Audrey and Alain get bogged down in the routine. They have a small daughter, Camille, and both work. Daily life has worn out their desire. Audrey is brittle, rigid, while Alain is walking in the hideout on porn sites.To try to save his marriage, he consults a friend therapist. He advises to put in practice his fantasies and engage in the erotic games he dreams with his wife.Initially hesitant, Alain will lead Audrey into a world of lust makes for swinging, voyeurism and sex shops. Despite her distrust, she leaves to take to the game. Alain is quickly overtaken by the events…

Achievement: Didier Bourdon

Writers: Dominique Coubes,Didier Bourdon,Nathalie Vierne

Casting: Didier Bourdon…AlainCatherine Frot…AudreyJacques Weber…ClaudeYan Duffas…ArnaudJacques Herlin…Grand-father MénardMichèle Moretti…the mother of AudreyPhilippe Brigaud…the father of AudreyThierry Bosc…the priest JacquesGeneviève Brunet…mother of ArianeHélène Devynck…the journalist LCI

The news of côte d’ivoire and the latest articles on YECLO.com