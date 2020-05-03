Has the tv tonight, may 2, on the channel Canal+ Côte d’ivoire

YECLO.com has selected for you the series and movies to see or review the tv this evening, may 2, from 20h on the channels Canal+ Côte d’ivoire.

Equalizer 2 – Channel+ – Saturday 2 may 2020 to 21: 00 hour of Abidjan

Synopsis

After a first part of an explosive, Antoine Fuqua is back at the helm of the new adventures of Robert McCall, a vigilante taiseux adapted from a television series of the 1980s, and embodied again the impeccable Denzel Washington.

Inconsolable since the death of his wife, Robert McCall, a former special agent, receives a visit from the only friend who remained to him, Susan, also his former colleague. This latest investigation into the murder of an officer sleeping and his wife. But Susan is murdered by two killers ; McCall embarks on the trail of his murderers.

Achievement: Antoine Fuqua

Writers: Richard Wenk,Richard Lindheim,Michael Sloan

Casting: Denzel Washington…Robert McCallPedro Pascal…Dave YorkAshton Sanders…Miles WhittakerOrson Bean…Sam RubinsteinBill Pullman…Brian PlummerMelissa Leo…Susan PlummerJonathan Scarfe…ResnikSakina Jaffrey…FatimaKazy Tauginas…AriGarrett Golden…Kovac

READ ALSO: HAS the tv tonight April 26, 2020 on the channels Canal+ Côte d’ivoire

So Long, My son – Canal+ Cinema – Saturday 2 may 2020 20: 50 time of Abidjan

Synopsis

Through the dramatic fate of a couple of chinese who loses her only child, the director Wang Xiaoshuai (SHANGHAI DREAMS) passes the scalpel to the ravages of the policy of depopulation carried out in his country in the early 1980s. Actors Wang Jing-chun and Yong Mei won the silver Bear at the Berlinale, in 2019, to their intense benefit. Subject to the one-child policy, Yaojun and Liyun had a child, Xing Xing), from which they flow happy days. One day, Xing Xing, at the age of ten years, drowned while playing with his comrades. For Yaojun and Liyun, the tragic death of their only son going to upset their life, so they decide to leave.

Achievement: Wang Xiaoshuai

Writers: Mei Ah,Wang Xiaoshuai

Casting: Wang JingchunLiu Yaojun咏Wang LiyunQi XiShen MoliJiang DuAi Li-yaLi JingjingGao MeiyuXu ChengShen YingmingRoy WangZhao-yan Guo-zhang

Magnolia – Cine+ Premier – Saturday 2 may 2020 20: 50 time of Abidjan

Synopsis

Paul Thomas Anderson author of three magic hours of emotions, feelings crossword puzzles and paradoxes, served by a trio of actors at the peak of their art : Julianne Moore, Philip Seymour Hoffman and Tom Cruise. In the course of a day like any other, in Los Angeles. Several characters drop in pain their usual life before you die or enter the wisdom. And Linda, who married Earl for his money, and discovers that she really likes at the moment he is in agony. Himself wants to have his son home again, that he had abandoned thirty years earlier. Which, having always lived in the resentment, became a facilitator for frustrated males and macho men that he learns the seduction to the tv. This same tv which is a game in which participates the genius Stanley Spector, a young boy, oppressed by the authority of his father.

Achievement: Paul Thomas Anderson

Writers: Paul Thomas Anderson

Casting: Julianne Moore…Linda PartridgeWilliam H. Macy…Donnie SmithJohn C. Reilly…Jim KurringTom Cruise…Frank T. J. MackeyPhilip Baker Hall…Jimmy GatorPhilip Seymour Hoffman…Phil ParmaJason Robards…Earl PartridgeAlfred Molina…Solomon SolomonMelora Walters…Claudia Wilson GatorMichael Bowen…Rick Spector

READ ALSO: Enrolment CNI : anomalies reported in Nassian, the cree population the flight

Operation Swordfish – Canal+ Frisson – Saturday 2 may 2020 20: 50 time of Abidjan

Synopsis

In this action movie nervous and dramatic, John Travolta is very convincing in the skin of a nationalist turned on. Hugh Jackman found for the occasion Halle Berry, her partner in the X-MEN trilogy. To perform his next burglary, Gabriel Shear, a mysterious, ugly, needs the know-how of Stanley Jobson, a hacker extraordinaire, convicted for having violated the secrets of the FBI, and that has just emerged from prison. At first, he refuses, but Gabriel knows to be very persuasive. The burglary was to be a walk in the park turns into a nightmare.

Achievement: Dominic Sena

Writers: Skip Woods

Casting: John Travolta…Gabriel ShearHugh Jackman…Stanley JobsonHalle Berry…Ginger KnowlesDon Cheadle…Agent J. T. RobertsSam Shepard…Senator James ReismanVinnie Jones…MarcoDrea of Matteo…MelissaRudolf Martin…Axl TorvaldsZach Attic…Assistant Director Bill JoyCamryn Grimes…Holly Jobson

Max threat – Cine+ Famiz – Saturday 2 may 2020 20: 50 time of Abidjan

Synopsis

With the inevitable Steve Carell in the title role, this parody of the espionage film is a cunning blend of gags, burlesque, and spectacular action set pieces. A film adaptation successful adventures of a spy blundering that Mel Brooks has produced for american television in the late 1960s. After that the headquarters of the u.s. central intelligence agency CONTROL has been attacked by the association of criminals KAOS, the Leader is forced to give a promotion to Maxwell Smart, an analyst clumsy. This new agent, who has always dreamed of working on the ground alongside the famous agent 23, is assigned to partner the adorable but deadly agent 99. With minimal training, Max, armed with only a few high-tech gadgets and his enthusiasm delusional, must thwart the plans of Siegfried, head of KAOS.

READ ALSO: Adama Bictogo: “we’ll take care of it all Yamoussoukro to respond to the PDCI “

Achievement: Peter Segal

Writers: Tom J. Astle,Buck Henry,Mel Brooks

Casting : Steve Carell…Maxwell SmartAnne Hathaway…Agent 99Dwayne Johnson…Agent 23Alan Arkin…The ChiefTerence Stamp…SiegfriedTerry Crews…Agent 91David Koechner…LarabeeJames Caan…The PresidentBill Murray…Agent 13Patrick Warburton…Hymie