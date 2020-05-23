Has the tv tonight, may 23, on the channel Canal+ Côte d’ivoire

YECLO.com has selected for you the series and movies to see or review the tv this evening, may 23 at 20h on the channels Canal+ Côte d’ivoire.

The drift – Canal+ – Saturday 23 may 2020 at 21H05 hour of Abidjan

Synopsis

Eager for adventures, Tami goes where the wind pushes it. Just landed in Tahiti, she met Richard who travels the world alone, aboard his sailboat. The current passes, to such a point that Richard offers to Tami to accompany him at sea. Their trip to paradise turns into a nightmare when the boat is caught in a violent storm.

Achievement: Baltasar Kormákur

Writers: Aaron Kandell,Jordan Kandell,David Branson Smith

Casting: Shailene Woodley…Tami OldhamSam Claflin…Richard SharpJeffrey Thomas…PeterElizabeth Hawthorne…ChristineGrace Palmer…DebTami Ashcraft…HerselfMarisiale Tunoka…Customs AgentKael Damlamian…SmileyLei-Ming Caine…Outrigger GirlNeil Andrea…Crewman

90’s – Canal+ Cinema – Saturday 23 may 2020 20: 50 time of Abidjan

Synopsis

Los Angeles, 1990. Living with a mother often absent, Stevie admires his older brother, he is cool, in spite of their incessant bickering. One day, the teen pushes the door of a store skates and discover the world of these fans of gliding ; a world that he immediately wanted to get in. He will first have to pass a few rites of passage.

Achievement: Jonah Hill

Writers: Jonah Hill

Casting: Sunny Suljic…StevieKatherine Waterston…DabneyLucas Hedges…IanNa-kel Smith…RayOlan Prenatt…FuckshitGio Galicia…RubenRyder McLaughlin…Fourth GradeAlexa a Half…EsteeFig Camila Abner…AngelaLiana Perlich…Teresa

Robin hood – Canal+ Family – Saturday 23 may 2020 20: 50 time of Abidjan

Synopsis

Filming of the new adventures of the thief with the big heart, this adaptation signed Otto Bathurst plays the card of nostalgia ; it also offers a new light to the famous lord of Locksley, with a great number of scenes of fighting frenzied. Robin of Locksley, a young English Lord, must leave his beloved Marianne for starting the Crusades in the East. On his return, four years later, Robin learns that the sheriff of Nottingham, who reigns like a tyrant over the region, was pronounced dead in battle, that his mansion has been robbed and Marianne married to another. It is high time to restore order to the…

Achievement: Otto Bathurst

Writers: David James Kelly,Ben Chandler

Casting: Taron Egerton…Robin of LoxleyJamie Foxx…Yahya / JohnBen Mendelsohn…Sheriff of NottinghamEve Hewson…MarianJamie Dornan…Will ScarletTim Minchin…Friar TuckPaul Anderson…Guy of GisbourneRoderick Hill…Boat DoctorF. Murray Abraham…CardinalIan Peck…Arch Deacon

The Fall of the President – Canal+ Décalé – Saturday 23 may 2020 at 20H55 hour of Abidjan

Synopsis

In the shoes of a special agent in charge of the security of the President of the United States, Gerard Butler, embodies the figure of the wrongfully accused of this polar suspense tense, doubled an action film of a fearsome effectiveness. The United States President Allan Trumbull invites Mike Banning to a fishing party for him to announce that he will appoint him director of the secret service. But Banning, the head of State and his protection team undergo an attack of unprecedented power. Severely wounded, Banning is admitted in the icu.

Achievement: Ric Roman Waugh

Writers: Creighton Rothenberger,Matt Cook,Katrin Benedikt

Casting: Gerard ButlerMike BanningMorgan FreemanPresident TrumbullJada Pinkett SmithAgent ThompsonLance ReddickDavid GentryTim Blake NelsonVP KirbyPiper PerabLeah BanningNick NolteClay BanningDanny HustonWade JenningsMichael LandesSam WilcoxJoseph MillsonAgent Ramirez

Babel – Cine+ Premier – Saturday 23 may 2020 20: 50 time of Abidjan

Synopsis

In the image of its preceding opus, LOVES DOGS and 21 GRAMS, Alejandro González Iñárritu intertwines the destinies of a group of characters on the surface of skin through a fresco humanist, crowned by the prix de la mise en scene and the jury prize at Cannes in 2006. In full moroccan desert, a shot rang out suddenly. It will trigger a series of events that will change the destinies of a couple of american tourists at the edge of the wreck, two young Moroccans, a nurse travelling illegally with two american children, and a teenage japanese rebel whose father is sought by the police in Tokyo. Separated by their culture and their way of life, the characters will make the bitter experience of isolation and pain.

Achievement: Alejandro González Iñárritu

Writers: Guillermo Arriaga,Alejandro González Iñárritu

Casting: Brad Pitt…Richard JonesCate Blanchett…Susan JonesGael García Bernal…SantiagoPeter Wight…TomHarriet Walter…LillyMichael Maloney…JamesDermot Crowley…BarthRinko Kikuchi…CheikoElle Fanning…Debbie JonesTrevor Martin…Douglas

Hyper Tension 2 – Cine+ Frisson – Saturday 23 may 2020 20: 50 time of Abidjan

Synopsis

In this sequel, the filmmakers Mark Neveldine and Brian Taylor take the story where it had stopped. Miraculously, Jason Statham alias Chev Chelios has survived its spectacular fall, but it is not at rest, for all that. Kidnapped, he is robbed of his heart… Chev, who survived a spectacular fall, is kidnapped by a mysterious Chinese. When he wakes up some time later, he realizes that his heart almost indestructible has been taken during a surgical operation and replaced by a prosthesis on batteries that must periodically stimulated by sending electrical discharges. Chev manages to escape his captors, but it is to be expected. The leader of a gang of mexican’s with his kits, as well as a triad chinese. Surrounded on all sides, but supported by friends, Chev short after his heart…

Achievement: Mark Neveldine

Writers: Brian Taylor,Mark Neveldine

Casting: Jason Statham…Chev CheliosAmy Smart…EveDwight Yoakam…Doc MilesEfren Ramirez…VenusJulanne Chidi Hill…Dark ChocolateJosé Pablo Cantillo…Ricky VeronaReno Wilson…OrlandoKeone Young…Don KimArt Hsu…Johnny VangJoseph Julian Soria…Chico

What men think – Saturday 23rd of may 2020 20: 50 time of Abidjan

Synopsis

Quest and investigation lovers in this study of manners, relaxed and toned, signed Ken Kwapis, on the eternal theme of the relationship man-woman, where are betting that the big names : Ben Affleck, Jennifer Aniston, Drew Barrymore, Jennifer Connelly, Bradley Cooper, Scarlett Johansson, Ginnifer Goodwin… How do I know whether or not he should throw himself into the arms of the man who invites you to dinner ? Gigi and Mary is the always ask… to try To understand the language of love, they do experiments, Mary with Alex, etc, But Janine feels that something is not right with Ben, which is interested in Anna, who has an affair with Connor. As for Beth, because Neil doesn’t want to marry, it is decided she is going to break…

Achievement: Ken Kwapis

Writers: Liz Tuccillo,Abby Kohn,Marc Silverstein

Casting: Ben Affleck…NeilJennifer Aniston…Beth MurphyDrew Barrymore…Mary HarrisJennifer Connelly…Janine GundersKevin Connolly…Conor BarryBradley Cooper…Ben GundersGinnifer Goodwin…Gigi PhillipsScarlett Johansson…Anna MarksJustin Long…AlexKris Kristofferson…Ken Murphy

