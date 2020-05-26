Has the tv tonight, may 26, 2020 on the channels of TFI

YECLO.com has selected for you the series and movies to see or review the tv this evening, may 26, at 20h on the channel TFI.

Harry Potter and the Deathly hallows : part 1 – TFI – Tuesday 26 may 2020 at 20: 05 time of Abidjan

Synopsis

The power of Voldemort extends. It now controls the Ministry of Magic and Hogwarts. Harry, Ron and Hermione decide to finish the job started by Dumbledore, and find the last Horcruxes to defeat the Dark Lord. But it remains little hope to the three witches, who must succeed at any cost.

Achievement: David Yates

Writers: Steve Kloves,J. K. Rowling

Casting:Daniel Radcliffe…Harry PotterClaudio Dabed…Remus LupinEmma Watson…Hermione GrangerRupert Grint…Ron WeasleyMichael Gambon…Albus DumbledoreAlan Rickman…Severus SnapeRalph Fiennes…Lord VoldemortHelena Bonham Carter…Bellatrix LestrangeBill Nighy…Rufus ScrimgeourBrendan Gleeson…Alastor ‘Mad-Eye’ Moody

The Women on the 6th floor – M6 – Tuesday, may 26, 2020 at 20: 05 time of Abidjan

Synopsis

Paris, years 60. Jean-Louis Joubert, an agent of change rigorous and the father of a family ” stuck “, it discovers that a cheerful cohort of good Spanish lives on the sixth floor of its building bourgeois. Maria, the young woman who works under his roof, he discovered a universe that is exuberant and folk-the opposite of the ways and the austerity of his environment. Affected by these women full of life, he lets himself go and taste with emotion in the simple pleasures for the first time. But can we really change my life at 45 years old ?lessAdd to Watchlist

Achievement: Philippe Le Guay

Writers: Philippe Le Guay,Jerome Tonnerre

Casting:Fabrice Luchini…Jean-Louis JoubertSandrine Kiberlain…Suzanne JoubertNatalia Verbeke…MariaCarmen Maura…ConcepcionLola Dueñas…CarmenBerta Ojea…DoloresNuria Solé…TeresaConcha Galán…PilarMarie-Armelle Deguy…Colette of BergeretMuriel Solvay…Nicole de Grandcourt

7 years of marriage – TFI series/film – on Tuesday 26 may 2020 at 21h25 hour of Abidjan

Synopsis

Married for seven years, Audrey and Alain get bogged down in the routine. They have a small daughter, Camille, and both work. Daily life has worn out their desire. Audrey is brittle, rigid, while Alain is walking in the hideout on porn sites.To try to save his marriage, he consults a friend therapist. He advises to put in practice his fantasies and engage in the erotic games he dreams with his wife.Initially hesitant, Alain will lead Audrey into a world of lust makes for swinging, voyeurism and sex shops. Despite her distrust, she leaves to take to the game. Alain is quickly overtaken by the events…

Achievement: Didier Bourdon

Writers: Nathalie Vierne,Dominique Coubes,Didier Bourdon

Casting: Didier Bourdon…AlainCatherine Frot…AudreyJacques Weber…ClaudeYan Duffas…ArnaudJacques Herlin…Grand-father MénardMichèle Moretti…the mother of AudreyPhilippe Brigaud…the father of AudreyThierry Bosc…the priest JacquesGeneviève Brunet…mother of ArianeHélène Devynck…the journalist LCI

The life – 6ter – Tuesday 26 may 2020 at 20: 05 time of Abidjan

Synopsis

At the beginning of the 30’s, sentenced to term by his doctor, a single 59-year-old makes a life interest in a property to Saint-Tropez. But it persists in not dying, which is not the case of everyone…

Achievement: Pierre Tchernia

Writers: Pierre Tchernia,René Goscinny

Casting: Michel Serrault…Louis MartinetClaude Brewer…Noël Galipeau à 39 ansRosy Varte…Elvire GalipeauOdette Laure…Marguerite GalipeauJean-Pierre Darras…Emile GalipeauMichel Galabru…Leo GalipeauYves Robert…Bucigny-Dumaine (le bel officier)John Richard…Oj (a rogue)Rene Aranda,Yves Barsacq