Has the tv tonight, may 27, on the channel Canal+ Côte d’ivoire

YECLO.com has selected for you the series and movies to see or review the tv tonight, may 27 at 20h on the channels Canal+ Côte d’ivoire.

I promise to be wise – Canal+ – Wednesday 27 may 2020 to 21: 00 hour of Abidjan

Synopsis

Alongside supporting roles by malicious, Pio Marmai and Léa Drucker make up the unlikely duo of crooks in this comedy, sparkling and shifting. A theatre director in full burn out, Franck left the boards and accepted a position as surveillance officer in a museum, far from Paris. He thought to finally be alone, but crosses the path of Sibylle, a guardian, a rather grim, with which he must work in pairs. She decided to lead her life lasts.

Achievement: Ronan Le Page

Casting: Pio Marmaï…FranckLéa Drucker…Sybille

Memories of Murder – Canal+ Cinema – Wednesday 27 may 2020 20: 50 time of Abidjan

Synopsis

Between 1986 and 1991, in a small town near Seoul, a serial killer murders with unheard-of violence a dozen women all dressed in red. After being charged and released the madman of the village, the inspector-Park and his sidekick, brutal, Seo, encounter on false tracks. A young detective, Jo, comes in reinforcement of Seoul. Opposite to the local police, he uses scientific methods to conduct research on his side. Faced with the obvious lack of evidence, the investigators are embarking finally on the trail of the killer potential, a mysterious young man. However, the appearances are more misleading…

Achievement: Bong Joon-ho

Writers: Sung-bo Shim,Sung Bo Shim,Bong Joon-ho

Casting: Song Kang-ho…Detective Park Doo-manKim Sang-kyung…Detective Seo Tae-yoonKim Roe-ha…Detective Cho Yong-kooSong Jae-ho…Sergeant Shin Dong-chulPark Edt-it…Park Hyeon-gyuGo Seo-hee…Officer Kwon Kwi-okRyu Tae-ho…Jo Byung-soonPark No-shik…Baek Kwang-hoChoi Jong-ryul…Kwang-ho’s fatherJeon Mi-seon…Kwok Seol-yung

Elektra – Canal+ Family – Wednesday 27 may 2020 20: 50 time of Abidjan

Synopsis

Gender specialist, Rob Bowman (THE X-FILES), sign a science-fiction film dynamic and efficient with the tonic Jennifer Garner in the title role. After the bloody death of her parents, Elektra discovers that she is resurrected. Therefore, she wants only revenge and condemned to exile. She trains in the tradition of ninjutsu and become a real killer professional, the best in the business, a true legend. Elektra discovers very quickly that give the death is not sufficient to justify his action. At the end of nerves, she knows that her next mission will be the last. It is a question of eliminating her new neighbors, Mark and his daughter Abby. At the time of passing the act, she understands that it will not succeed. She then decides to switch sides and save them.

Achievement: Rob Bowman

Writers: Zak Penn,Stuart Zicherman,Frank Miller

Casting: Jennifer Garner…Elektra Natchios / ElektraGoran Visnjic…Mark MillerWill Yun Lee…KirigiCary-Hiroyuki Tagawa…RoshiTerence Stamp…StickNatassia Malthe…Typhoid Mary / TyphoidKirsten Zien…Abby MillerColin Cunningham…McCabeEdson T. Ribeiro…KinkouChris Ackerman…Tattoo

READ ALSO: Covid-19 in Africa : here are the numbers by country as of 27 may 2020

Hunter Killer – Canal+ Décalé – Wednesday 27 may 2020 at 20H55 hour of Abidjan

Synopsis

Of the Navy Seals, terrorists, the Russian, the shadow of a third world war that is played out in the depths of the underwater… everything comes together to make this behind-closed-doors oppressive, an action movie as effective as it is spectacular. In the depths of the Barents sea in Russia, a submarine, an american sends a distress signal. We support Joe Glass, with unconventional methods, to conduct with his crew to visit the Russian waters to carry out a dangerous rescue in command of the Arkansas, an attack submarine.

Achievement: Donovan Marsh

Writers: Arne Schmidt,George Wallace,Jamie Moss

Casting: Gerard Butler…Captain Joe GlassGary Oldman…CJCS Charles DonneganToby Stephens…Bill BeamanCommon…RA John FiskLinda Cardellini…Jane NorquistDavid Gyasi…Cob WallachGabriel Chavarria…JimenezRyan McPartlin…Matt JohnstoneCarter MacIntyre…XO Brian EdwardsZane Holtz…Paul Martinelli

The Emperor of Paris – Cine+ Premier – Wednesday 27 may 2020 20: 50 time of Abidjan

Synopsis

This historical film signed by Jean-François Richet imposes his photography neat, his historical reconstruction of Paris under Napoleon, and the casting carried by the excellent Vincent Cassel, Paris, early 19th century. The famous outlaw Vidocq offered his services to the police forces to combat organized crime, in exchange for his amnesty.

Achievement: Jean-François Richet

Writers: Éric Besnard,Jean-François Richet

Casting: Vincent Cassel…VidocqPatrick Chesnais…HenryAugust Diehl…NathanaëlOlga Kurylenko…The BaronessDenis Washing…MaillardFreya Mavor…AnnetteDenis Ménochet…DubillardJérôme Pouly…CourtaudJames Thiérrée…The DukeFabrice Luchini…Fouche

Zodiac – Cine+ Frisson – Wednesday 27 may 2020 20: 50 time of Abidjan

Synopsis

Eleven years after SEVEN, David Fincher takes us once again on the trail of a serial killer. Violent, awesome, this film explores every detail of the journey of the investigators and journalists to the pursuit of this killer, which terrorisa California. ZODIAC has been presented in the official competition of the 2007 Cannes film festival. San Francisco, 1960s. A man commits a series of murders on young people. Nicknamed the Zodiac, it floods the police coded messages. Inspector David Toschi and his partner, William Armstrong, go on in his footsteps. This assassin out of the ordinary is also tracked by Robert Graysmith, cartoonist, as well as Paul Avery, a specialist in criminal affairs to the San Francisco Chronicle,” …

READ ALSO: tv tonight may 20, 2020 on the channels Canal+ Côte d’ivoire

Achievement: David Fincher

Writers: James Vanderbilt,Robert Graysmith

Casting: Jake Gyllenhaal…Robert GraysmithMark Ruffalo…Dave ToschiRobert Downey Jr….Paul AveryAnthony Edwards…Bill ArmstrongBrian Cox…Melvin BelliJohn Carroll Lynch…Arthur Leigh AllenRichmond Arquette…Zodiac 1 and 2Bob Stephenson…Zodiac 3John Lacy…Zodiac 4Chloë Sevigny…Melanie

Broken embraces – Cine+ Emotion – Wednesday 27 may 2020 20: 50 time of Abidjan

Synopsis

Desire, manipulations of all kinds, sweet madness… In this seventeenth feature film, Pedro Almodóvar addresses issues that are dear to him, the passion and the cinema, and offers to be his muse, Penélope Cruz, a role flamboyant, that of an actress in love. Burning. The screenwriter Mateo Blanco, and is now living under the pseudonym Harry Caine, is working with his faithful assistant, Judit, and her son Diego. Blind since a serious accident fourteen years ago, he refuses to talk about the subject. But, following the command of a young director who is ambitious, who seems to be aware of the accident, Caine has no choice but to reminisce the events that made him blind and that have claimed the lives of Lena, the woman of his life, while he was working on a feature-length film featuring the…

ALSO READ: Zodiac with Mark Ruffalo on Cine+ Frisson

Achievement: Pedro Almodóvar

Writers: Pedro Almodóvar

Casting: Penélope Cruz…LenaLluís Homar…Mateo Blanco / Harry CaineBlanca Portillo…Judit GarcíaJosé Luis Gómez…Ernesto MartelRubén Ochandiano…Ray XTamar Novas…DiegoÁngela Molina…Madre de Lena (Lena’s Mother)Chus Lampreave…Will (the Concierge)Kiti Mánver…Madame MyleneLola Dueñas…Lectora de labios (Lip Reader)