Has the tv tonight, may 28 on channel Canal+ Côte d’ivoire

YECLO.com has selected for you the series and movies to see or review the tv this evening, may 28 at 20h on the channels Canal+ Côte d’ivoire.

Killing Eve – Canal+ – Thursday 28 may 2020 to 21: 00 hour of Abidjan

Synopsis

After the powerful cliffhanger that left us without a voice at the end of season two, the third season of the series English created by Phoebe Weller-Bridge is awaited anxiously. Nice surprise in the casting, the arrival of Camille Cottin, who joined the duo formed by Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer. Villanelle returns to Russia – the motherland-and goes in search of his family. At the bottom of it, the killer hopes that this new connection to its roots will allow him to finally find what he is missing so badly in the existence…

Achievement: Shannon Murphy

Casting: Sandra Oh…Eve PolastriJodie Comer…VillanelleFiona Shaw…Carolyn MartensKim Bodnia…Konstantin

mother! – Canal+ Cinema – Thursday 28 may 2020 20: 50 time of Abidjan

Synopsis

Through the story of a widow, the mother of a son a little dopey, desperate for his name to be cleared of the crime he is accused, the south Korean filmmaker Bong Joon-ho discusses the side dark of the mother-son relationship. MOTHER has been presented at the Cannes film festival 2009 in the category un certain regard. After a two-hit, MEMORIES OF MURDER (5 million viewers in South Korea), a thriller from the real life story of a serial killer, and THE HOST, a monster movie, more applauded still, the south Korean filmmaker Bong Joon-ho reconnects with the police investigation, to explore the enigma of a mother-son relationship. With elegance and finesse, the filmmaker continues to drive the tracks, playing records without ever departing from its mock biting. What began as a love story copy turns into a nightmare. The choice of Kim Hye-ja to embody the “Mother” takes on a whole new meaning. Actress south-Korean has held the role of perfect mother in several fictions at the point of embodying the maternity hospital in her country. A thriller with vivid, poetic and visceral.

Achievement: Darren Aronofsky

Writers: Darren Aronofsky

Casting: Jennifer Lawrence…motherJavier Bardem…HimEd Harris…manMichelle Pfeiffer…womanBrian Gleeson…younger brotherDomhnall Gleeson…oldest sonJovan Adepo…cupbearerPatricia Summersett…consolerEric Davis…bumblerRaphael Grosz-Harvey…philanderer

Alita: Battle Angel – Canal+ Family – Thursday 28 may 2020 20: 50 time of Abidjan

Synopsis

Under the tutelage of James Cameron (AVATAR), Robert Rodriguez (SPY KIDS, SIN CITY) successful betting, adapting the cult manga GUNNM, masterpiece cyberpunk japanese. The grand spectacle that intersects with the daily grind-code hollywood to the standards of the japanimation. Has Iron City, professor Ido discovers, in a pile of sheet metal, the torso of a cyborg with a human brain still ” alive “. A beautiful morning, the girl wakes up in a room and realizes that she has a body of ivory, and that its faculties are fantastic. But Alita has amnesia.

Achievement: Robert Rodriguez

Writers: James Cameron,Laeta Kalogridis,Yukito Kishiro

Casting: Rosa Salazar…AlitaChristoph Waltz…Dr. Dyson IdoJennifer Connelly…ChirenMahershala Ali…VectorEd Skrein…ZapanJackie Earle Haley…GrewishkaKeean Johnson…HugoLana Condor…KoyomiJorge Lendeborg Jr….TanjiEiza González…Nyssiana

READ ALSO: Bédié: “the RHDP violates the Constitution and the laws of the Republic consistently “

I promise to be wise – Canal+ Décalé – Thursday 28 may 2020 at 20H55 hour of Abidjan

Synopsis

Alongside supporting roles by malicious, Pio Marmai and Léa Drucker make up the unlikely duo of crooks in this comedy, sparkling and shifting. A theatre director in full burn out, Franck left the boards and accepted a position as surveillance officer in a museum, far from Paris. He thought to finally be alone, but crosses the path of Sibylle, a guardian, a rather grim, with which he must work in pairs. She decided to lead her life lasts.

Achievement: Ronan Le Page

Casting: Pio Marmaï…FranckLéa Drucker…Sybille

The Island – Cine+ Premier – Thursday 28 may 2020 20: 50 time of Abidjan

Synopsis

Michael Bay discusses the dangers of cloning in a futuristic film well-crafted with impressive stunts. The only way to escape the universe sterile what has become of the Earth is to be selected for a start on ” the Island “. The leaders suggest that this island was the last territory to not have undergone the ecological catastrophe that has made the atmosphere at ever unbreathable. A couple tries to escape from the colony of great human monitored, but does not take long to make an amazing discovery.

Achievement: Michael Bay

Writers: Roberto Orci,Caspian Tredwell-Owen,Alex Kurtzman

Casting: Ewan McGregor…Lincoln Six Echo / Tom LincolnScarlett Johansson…Jordan Two Delta / Sarah JordanDjimon Hounsou…Albert LaurentSean Bean…Dr. Bernard MerrickSteve Buscemi…James ‘Mac’ McCordMichael Clarke Duncan…Starkweather Two Delta / Jamal StarkweatherEthan Phillips…Jones Three EchoBrian Stepanek…Guandu Scenarios Three EchoNoa Tishby…Community AnnouncerSiobhan Flynn…Lima One Alpha

Abraham Lincoln : vampire Hunter – Cine+ Frisson – Thursday 28 may 2020 20: 50 time of Abidjan

Synopsis

Between the epic horror and action comedy, this film is co-produced by Tim Burton and directed by Timur Bekmambetov (WANTED: CHOOSE YOUR DESTINY) made Abraham Lincoln the ancestor of the superhero. It is based on the novel of the same name by Seth Grahame-Smith, author and screenwriter (DARK SHADOWS), who also signed the scenario. After the murder of his mother by a slave owner, Abraham Lincoln, still a child, promises his father to do anything against the assassin. It dies in its turn, nine years later, leaving the future president of the United States free to satisfy his desire for revenge. In discovering that slavery is a vampire and that the country is infested with these creatures thirsty of blood, Abraham swears to all of them with the blows of the axe.

Achievement: Timur Bekmambetov

Writers: Simon Kinberg,Seth Grahame-Smith

Casting: Benjamin Walker…Abraham LincolnDominic Cooper…Henry SturgessAnthony Mackie…Will JohnsonMary Elizabeth Winstead…Mary Todd LincolnRufus Sewell…AdamJohn Rothman…Jefferson DavisMarton Csokas…Jack BartsAlex Lombard…GabrielleJimmi Simpson…Joshua SpeedTeri Wyble…Henry’s Wife

ALSO READ: Strike of the Fesci to require Wifi on the campus, and a session of replacement in the Bac and BEPC

In war – Cine+ Emotion – Thursday 28 may 2020 20: 50 time of Abidjan

Synopsis

For his fourth collaboration with Stéphane Brizé, Vincent Lindon embodies a trade unionist tub and determined to face a direction which has not kept its promises. Services provided outside the norm for a film shock. In Agen, the outsourcing business, automobile Perrin Industry is about to close permanently, even as the management was committed to employees, two years ago, to ensure their employment. Employees, sickened by the non-compliance of the promise of their bosses, revolt violently. The trade unionist Laurent Amédéo takes the head of the rebellion…

Achievement: Stéphane Brizé

Writers: Stéphane Brizé,Olivier Gorce

Casting: Vincent Lindon…Laurent AmédéoMélanie Rover…Melanie (trade Unionist CGT #1)Jacques Borderie…Mr. BorderieDavid REY…the Administrative Director and FinancierOlivier Lemaire…trade Unionist SIPI #1Isabelle Rufin…DRH