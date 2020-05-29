Has the tv tonight may 29, on the channel Canal+ Côte d’ivoire

YECLO.com has selected for you the series and movies to see or review the tv tonight may 29 at 20h on the channels Canal+ Côte d’ivoire.

The Incredibles 2 – Channel+ – Friday 29 may 2020 to 21: 00 hour of Abidjan

Synopsis

Fourteen years after their first adventures – crowned by the Oscar for the best film of naimation-, Elastigirl, Bob, and their great children are back. Always at the helm, Brad Bird sign the new adventures of the superheroes Disney-Pixar facing this time a new villain is also difficult to combat that terrifying. The Incredibles are in hot pursuit of the evil Demolisher but cause huge material damage in the city. Superheroes are no longer the coast ; they have even become out-of-the-law. It is high time for them to find a job ” ordinary “. But a new villain begins to misbehave and the Incredibles are going to have to postpone their costume Super.

Achievement: Brad Bird

Writers: Brian Kalin O’connell,Michael Daley,Kathryn Hendrickson

Casting: Craig T. Nelson…Bob Parr / Mr. Incredible (voice)Holly Hunter…Helen Parr / Elastigirl (voice)Sarah Vowell…Violet Parr (voice)Eli Fucile…Jack-Jack Parr (voice)Huck Milner…Dashiell Parr (Dash) (voice)Nicholas Bird…Monster Jack-Jack (voice)Samuel L. Jackson…Lucius Best / Frozone (voice)Bob Odenkirk…Winston Deavor (voice)Catherine Keener…Evelyn Deavor (voice)Brad Bird…Edna Mode (voice)

Snowpiercer : le Transperceneige – Canal+ Cinema – Friday 29 may 2020 20: 50 time of Abidjan

Synopsis

Of the survivors of a cataclysm found refuge in a train ordered to make the tour of the world… For his first film in English, the Korean director of THE HOST adapts a COMIC French cult of the 1980s. This movie spectacular, produced by Park Chan-wook (OLD BOY), questions the survival of mankind in the face of climate change. 2031. When propagating in the atmosphere, a gas revolutionary supposed to bring a response to global warming, the global authorities have caused, ten-seven years earlier, a new ice age. Any life form has been wiped out. Only a handful of survivors found refuge in the Transperceneige, a train, a giant breaking through the ice to make water and energy, and was sentenced to circumnavigate the planet without ever stopping. Onboard, a hierarchy of classes is re-created : in the lead, the elite lives in opulence, while the latter cars are home to the poorest people. Forced to live in overcrowded conditions and forced rationing, the latter organize the revolt.

Achievement: Bong Joon-ho

Writers: Kelly Masterson,Jean-Marc Rochette,Bong Joon-ho

Casting:Chris Evans…Curtis EverettSong Kang-ho…Namgoong MinsuEd Harris…the Minister WilfordJohn Hurt…GilliamTilda Swinton…Minister MasonJamie Bell…EdgarOctavia Spencer…TanyaEwen Bremner…AndrewGo Ah-sung…YonaAlison Pill…Teacher

When one cries wolf – Canal+ Family – Friday 29 may 2020 20: 50 time of Abidjan

Synopsis

Gérard Jugnot, Bérengère Krief or Marilou Berry – who signs this comedy, his second film as a director – are part of the early cinema of Noah Wodecki who gives life energy to the figure of the boy of the famous expression ” A force of crying wolf “, adapted from a fable for children. Joseph, the janitor of an apartment house, sharing his room with his grandson Victor, who, from the top of its 12 years, tells anyone who wishes to hear the crazy adventures that he believes to live on a daily basis. Because it is known to affabuler, no one believes it when two robbers on the run take refuge in his building.

Achievement: Marilou Berry

Writers: Jean-André Yerles,Nicolas Peufaillit,Daniel Brunet

Casting: Marilou Berry…RomaneGérard Jugnot…Joseph BogomilBérengère Krief…Pauline PividaleNicolas Wanczycki…WallaceThomas Vandenberghe…JasperJulien Boisselier…Sir MartinLya Oussadit-Lessert…CindyNoé Wodecki…Victor BogomilConstance Ollé…LorraineAnne Girouard…Mrs. Martin

Killing Eve: Episode 5 – Canal+ Décalé – Friday 29 may 2020 at 20H55 hour of Abidjan

Synopsis

After the powerful cliffhanger that left us without a voice at the end of season two, the third season of the series English created by Phoebe Weller-Bridge is awaited anxiously. Nice surprise in the casting, the arrival of Camille Cottin, who joined the duo formed by Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer. Villanelle returns to Russia – the motherland-and goes in search of his family. At the bottom of it, the killer hopes that this new connection to its roots will allow him to finally find what he is missing so badly in the existence…

Achievement: Shannon Murphy

Casting: Sandra Oh,Jodie Comer,Fiona Shaw

Red Sparrow – Cine+ Premier – Friday 29 may 2020 20: 50 time of Abidjan

Synopsis

Entrusted to the camera of the American Francis Lawrence and the impressive performance of Jennifer Lawrence – the namesake and fair view of the director, this adaptation of the spy novel Jason Matthews is based on a plot cleverly crafted, a mixture of seduction, manipulation and, of course, treason. Panting. Victim of a bad fall on stage, Dominika Egorova, a ballerina at the Bolshoi, loses his job and the insurance that went with it. Impossible for her to take care of his disabled mother. His uncle, a member imminent of the Russian secret service, offered him a large sum of money to seduce a business man.

Achievement: Francis Lawrence

Writers: Justin Haythe,Jason Matthews

Casting: Jennifer Lawrence…Dominika EgorovaJoel Edgerton…Nathaniel “Natan” NashMatthias Schoenaerts…Vanya EgorovCharlotte Rampling… “Matron “Jeremy Irons…Vladimir KorchnoiCiarán Hinds…Alexei ZyuganovJoely Richardson…Nina EgorovaMary-Louise Parker…Stephanie BoucherBill Camp…Marty GableDouglas Hodge…Maxim Volontov

Crazy Joe – Cine+ Frisson – Friday 29 may 2020 20: 50 time of Abidjan

Synopsis

At the helm of his second feature film, Steven Knight, screenwriter of DIRTY PRETTY THINGS, made Jason Statham an agent from the special forces fell into disgrace, and who, having become HOMELESS, soon passes to the service of the mafia, but also to that of the lowest. Traumatized by the war, Joey Jones, agent of the british special forces, has been deserted and is now living in the street. In the course of a brawl, he is separated from Isabel, who shared his drift, and in his flight lands in an apartment unoccupied. He took advantage of this opportunity to gain control. From small job to small job, he ends up becoming the right hand man of a leader of the chinese mafia and that he has earned the confidence. At the same time, he makes the acquaintance of a nun, Cristina, who takes care of the homeless. Therefore, it passes continually from the well of evil. When he learns that Isabel has been murdered, and in front of the indifference of the authorities in respect of this crime, he decides to avenge them.

Achievement: Steven Knight

Writers: Steven Knight

Casting: Jason Statham…Joey JonesAgata Buzek…ChristinaVicky McClure…DawnLee Asquith-Coe…Silver Mercedes DriverMichelle Lee…Mrs. ChoyBenedict Wong…Mr. ChoySiobhan Hewlett…TraceyLee Nicholas Harris…Meat Market ManagerAndrew Ellis…Football Bear 1James Bye…Football Bear 2

Girls only – Cine+ Emotion – Friday 29 may 2020 20: 50 time of Abidjan

Synopsis

Proved by the success of WE GO WAY BACK, in 2006, Lynn Shelton again targets the teen and his existential crises in a comedy where the theme of the immaturity of women the argument to a severe criticism of the american way of life. While his friends get married and realize their projects, Megan, thirty, questioned the meaning of his life. Without a job, she lives with Anthony an unfulfilling relationship. When the marriage proposal, she fled. Citing a seminar of personal development, she joined a high school student, 16 years old, Annika, met a few days earlier in a grocery store, and decides to spend a week with it, to make the point. Seated incognito in the young girl, Megan adopts a life of perfect high school girl until the arrival of the father of Annika, Craig. The middle-aged divorced him immediately made a strong impression…

Achievement: Lynn Shelton

Writers: Andrea Seigel

Casting: Keira Knightley…Megan BurchChloë Grace Moretz…Annika HunterSam Rockwell…Craig HunterKaitlyn Dever…MistyEllie Kemper…AllisonMark Webber…AnthonyJeff Garlin…Ed BurchDaniel Zovatto…JuniorDylan Arnold…PatrickGretchen Mol…Bethany