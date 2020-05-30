Has the tv tonight, may 30, on the channel Canal+ Côte d’ivoire

YECLO.com has selected for you the series and movies to see or review the tv tonight, may 30th at 20h on the channels Canal+ Côte d’ivoire.

Duel – Channel+ – Saturday 30 may 2020 to 21: 00 hour of Abidjan

Synopsis

A suburb of Brussels, in the early 1960s. Alice and her friend Céline live in terraced houses, each with their husband and their son, Théo and Maxime, both aged eight years – who are like two brothers. The friendly relationship and almost symbiotic between the two women will be brutally broken.

Achievement: Olivier Masset-Depasse

Writers: Olivier Masset-Depasse,Giordano Gederlini,Barbara Abelar

Casting: Veerle Baetens…Alice BrunelleAnne Coesens…Celine GeniotMehdi Nebbou…Simon BrunelleArieh Worthalter…Damien GeniotJules Lefebvre,Luan Adam

The Case of Roman J. – Canal+ Cinema – Saturday, may 30 2020 20: 50 time of Abidjan

Synopsis

Denzel Washington has been nominated for an Oscar for best actor for his performance brilliant of the idealistic lawyer and autistic, witness revolted from the injustice of the american judicial system. A committed film, the second realization mastered by Dan Gilroy (NIGHT CALL). Los Angeles. Associated for thirty-six years in the law firm of William Jackson, Roman J. Israel, autism Asperger, which is in charge of drafting the memoranda and the arguments of his colleague. When Jackson is the victim of a heart attack, Roman J. Israel proposes to resume the firm, despite its difficulties in a relationship.

Achievement: Dan Gilroy

Writers: Dan Gilroy

Casting: Denzel Washington…Novel J. Israel, Esq.Colin Farrell…George PierceCarmen Ejogo…Maya AlstonLynda Gravatt…Vernita WellsAmanda Warren…Lynn JacksonHugo Armstrong…Fritz MolinarSam Gilroy…’connor NovickTony Plana…Jessie SalinasDeRon Horton…Derrell EllerbeeAmari Cheatom…Carter Johnson

The Incredibles 2 – Canal+ Family – Saturday, may 30 2020 20: 50 time of Abidjan

Synopsis

Fourteen years after their first adventures – crowned by the Oscar for the best film of naimation-, Elastigirl, Bob, and their great children are back. Always at the helm, Brad Bird sign the new adventures of the superheroes Disney-Pixar facing this time a new villain is also difficult to combat that terrifying. The Incredibles are in hot pursuit of the evil Demolisher but cause huge material damage in the city. Superheroes are no longer the coast ; they have even become out-of-the-law. It is high time for them to find a job ” ordinary “. But a new villain begins to misbehave and the Incredibles are going to have to postpone their costume Super.

Achievement: Brad Bird

Writers: Austin Madison,Michael Arndt,Peter Sohn

Casting: Craig T. Nelson…Bob Parr / Mr. Incredible (voice)Holly Hunter…Helen Parr / Elastigirl (voice)Sarah Vowell…Violet Parr (voice)Eli Fucile…Jack-Jack Parr (voice)Huck Milner…Dashiell Parr (Dash) (voice)Nicholas Bird…Monster Jack-Jack (voice)Samuel L. Jackson…Lucius Best / Frozone (voice)Bob Odenkirk…Winston Deavor (voice)Catherine Keener…Evelyn Deavor (voice)Brad Bird…Edna Mode (voice)

Ibiza – Canal+ Décalé – Saturday, may 30, 2020 at 20H55 hour of Abidjan

Synopsis

Christian clavier, accustomed to the roles of nerdy reactionary that it embodies (THAT IS WHAT WE DID in THE GOOD GOD) is a hit in this family comedy, light and sunny, in the face of Mathilde Seigner and Joey Starr, comfortable as a fish in the water in the middle of the clubbers. Divorced, Philip gets in a relationship with Carole, which was separate also and mother of Manon and Julien. Their first weekend in a blended family with the parents of Philippe turns into a fiasco. To be forgiven, Philippe offers to Julien to choose their next vacation destination if he achieves his tray. Tray in hand, they take the direction of Ibiza.

Achievement: Arnaud Lemort

Writers: Arnaud Lemort,Mathieu Oullion

Casting: Christian clavier…PhilippeMathilde Seigner,Joey Starr,Olivier Marchal,Frederique Bel,Louis-Do de Lencquesaing,Alexis Corso…Jordan

Bus Palladium – Cine+ Premier – Saturday, may 30 20: 50 time of Abidjan

Synopsis

For his first feature film, Christopher Thompson tells the story of a bunch of mates on a background of a ballad pop-rock and revolution of hearts. In the early 1980s, interrupting an internship in architecture in London, Lucas returns to Paris to find his childhood friends, Manu, Philippe, Jacob and Mario, and to establish with them the rock band they’ve been dreaming of for a long time. Called ” Lust “, the training is quickly noticed by the influential artistic director Plum Angelli. It decides to produce their first 45. The results are encouraging, but the unstable character of Manu is hampering their progress. In addition, between him and Lucas, nothing more since, Laura has become the muse of the group…

Achievement: Christopher Thompson

Casting: Marc-André Grondin…LucasArthur Dupont…ManuJules Pelissier…JacobAbraham Belaga…PhilippeElisa Sednaoui…LauraFrançois Civil…MarioGéraldine Pailhas…Plum AngelliNaomi Green…RizzoXavier Pottier…FifiZara Prassinot…Sandra / Nathalie

The black Dahlia – Cine+ Frisson – Saturday, may 30 2020 20: 50 time of Abidjan

Synopsis

Brian De Palma gives life to the masterpiece of James Ellroy inspired by a news story – the gruesome murder of the young actress Elizabeth Short -who made headlines in Los Angeles in 1947. At the end of 1946. Bucky Bleichert and Lee Blanchard are coming to be promoted to the Criminal of Los Angeles. One of their first investigations is to elucidate a crime that puts the all-Hollywood in turmoil : the assassination of the young starlet Betty Short was found mutilated and eviscerated on a vacant lot. The focus of the two inspectors on the case quickly turns to obsession, while the false tracks and the secrets are on the rise…

Achievement: Brian De Palma

Writers: James Ellroy,Josh Friedman

Casting: Josh Hartnett…Dwight ‘Bucky’ BleichertScarlett Johansson…Kay LakeAaron Eckhart…Lee BlanchardHilary Swank…Madeleine LinscottMia Kirshner…Elizabeth ShortMike Starr…Det. Russ MillardFiona Shaw…Ramona LinscottPatrick Fischler…Deputy DA Ellis LoewJames Otis…Dolph BleichertJohn Kavanagh…Emmett Linscott

Victoria – The young years of a queen – Cine+ Emotion – Saturday, may 30 2020 20: 50 time of Abidjan

Synopsis

It is not austere to 18 years of age, even if one is about to ascend the throne of England… Far from the image of the queen in black, it is a Victoria smiling, determined and in love Jean-Marc Vallée tells the younger years. Page history and page of love with Emily Blunt, royal. London, June 1837. The king William IV without an heir, feels his approaching end. Victoria, his niece, will be called to ascend the throne of England. She was barely 18 years old. After the king’s death, his mother and the ambitious counselor of the latter, sir John Conroy, are trying to evict him in establishing the regency. But Victoria refuses. She knows that she is not entitled to the slightest faux pas, and ensure the advice of lord Melbourne to lead the nation. At the same time, king Leopold of Belgium sends England to his nephew, the prince Albert, in the hope of seeing her marry the future sovereign. Victoria is not immune to the advances of her cousin, but she decides to keep his freedom. Up until the moment where his heart dictated to him to marry him…

Achievement: Jean-Marc Vallée

Writers: Julian Fellowes

Casting: Emily Blunt…Queen VictoriaRupert Friend…Prince AlbertPaul Bettany…Lord MelbourneMiranda Richardson…Duchess of KentJim Broadbent…King William IVThomas Kretschmann…King LeopoldMark Strong…Sir John ConroyJesper Christensen…Baron StockmarHarriet Walter…Queen AdelaideJeanette Hain…Baroness Lehzen