Has the tv tonight, may 4, on the channel Canal+ Côte d’ivoire

YECLO.com has selected for you the series and movies to see or review the tv tonight, may 4, at 20h on the channels Canal+ Côte d’ivoire.

Turning to Monte Carlo – Canal+ Cinema – Monday 4 may 2020 20: 50 time of Abidjan

Synopsis

Rich, cynical banker, Matvey Levin, a little in spite of himself, meet his son Nikolai, a young hacker whom he did not know the existence. He decides to call on him to assemble a turning ambitious…, that of his own bank at Monte Carlo !

Achievement: Roman Prygunov

Writers: Andrey Zolotarev

Casting : Vladimir Mashkov…Iíd LevinAleksandra Bortich…LudaGela Meskhi…GeorgyPavel Chinaryov…OlegMarina Petrenko…IrinaMariya Mironova…bank clientDaniil Spivakovskiy…doctorGrigory Kalinin…EduardFedor Bavtrikov…KolyaDmitriy Astrakhan…Leonid

Avengers : Endgame – Canal+ Family – Monday 4 may 2020 20: 50 time of Abidjan

Synopsis

After AVENGERS : INFINITY WAR, Anthony Russo and his brother Joe signed this new component, which became the biggest success at the box-office world, a title held until then by AVATAR. Special effects, scenery breathtaking and fighting an epic feed on this blockbuster which closes a saga that started in 2012. Continuing his nefarious plan, the fearsome titan Thanos is able to destroy the universe, making its way to the billion dead. Convinced that they can still act, the Avengers are planning to go back in time to retrieve the six gems without which their sworn enemy would not come to its purposes.

Achievement: Anthony Russo

Writers: Stephen McFeely,Stan Lee,Jim Starlin

Casting: Robert Downey Jr….Tony Stark / Iron ManChris Evans…Steve Rogers / Captain AmericaMark Ruffalo…Bruce Banner / HulkChris Hemsworth…Thor OdinsonScarlett Johansson…Natasha Romanoffs / Black WidowJeremy Renner…Clint Barton / HawkeyeDon Cheadle…James Rhodes / War MachinePaul Rudd…Scott Lang / Ant-ManEmma Fuhrmann…Cassie LangBenedict Cumberbatch…Stephen Strange / Doctor Strange

The Last resort – Cine+ Premier – Monday 4 may 2020 20: 50 time of Abidjan

Synopsis

Arnold Schwarzenegger is back and Kim Jee-woon (I MET THE DEVIL) orchestra this great return in a cocktail of thriller, western and comedy. When a drug lord of the most sought-after escapes, Schwarzy, here in the skin of a sheriff in semi-retirement, takes up arms and waiting at the turn. A policeman in the drug squad in Los Angeles, Ray Owens left his post after a botched operation that left her with only regrets. He is now a sheriff in the small town of Sommerton Junction, not far from the mexican border. A place that is usually rather quiet. Gabriel Cortez, one of the barons of the drug the most sought-after in the world, made a successful escape bloody during a transfer. With the help of a band of mercenaries, Cortez fled to the mexican border with a hostage on board of the Corvette ZR1 special, capable of exceeding 300 km/h when Its road passes through Sommerton Junction, where the wait impressive police forces. Owens, at first reluctant, joins the agent Bannister in charge of him blocking the path.

Achievement: Kim Jee-woon

Writers: George Nolfi,Jeffrey Nachmanoff,Andrew Knauer

Casting: Arnold Schwarzenegger…Sheriff Ray OwensForest Whitaker…Agent John BannisterRodrigo Santoro…Frank MartinezJohnny Knoxville…Lewis DinkumJaimie Alexander…Sarah TorranceLuis Guzmán…Mike FiguerolaPeter Stormare…BurrellGénesis Rodríguez…Agent Ellen RichardsZach Gilford…Jerry BaileyJohn Patrick Amedori…Agent Mitchell

The Crew – Cine+ Frisson – Monday 4 may 2020 20: 50 time of Abidjan

Synopsis

A remake spectacular and distracting AIR CREW of Alexander Mitta, the first disaster movie produced in soviet Union in 1980. A former pilot in the Russian army, Alexey incorporates a company of civil aviation. Although undisciplined, he proves to be excellent driver. At the controls of an airplane cargo, he and his commander decided to divert to rescue the many victims of an earthquake. On-site, the replicas are even more devastating.

Achievement :Nikolay Lebedev

Casting :Danila Kozlovsky (Alexey Gushchin), Vladimir Mashkov (Leonid Zinchenko), Agne Grudyte (Alexandra), Sergey Kempo (Steward Andrey), Katerina Shpitsa (Vika)

How do I Know – Cine+ Emotion – Monday 4 may 2020 20: 50 time of Abidjan

Synopsis

The screenwriter and producer of the series THE SIMPSON signs a romantic comedy with a singular and delicate, with a backdrop of one of the obsessions of the modern world : the transcendence. Lisa is passionate about softball and athlete since childhood, immersed in full existential crisis after his exclusion from the club. At the same time, George Madison, a businessman, stands accused of financial malfeasance and risk prison. It was on that night, while they think through the worst time of their life, as George and Lisa meet…

Achievement: James L. Brooks

Writers: James L. Brooks

Casting: Reese Witherspoon…Lisa JorgensonPaul Rudd…GeorgeOwen Wilson…MannyJack Nicholson…CharlesKathryn Hahn…AnnieMolly Price…Coach SallyShelley Conn…TerryTony Shalhoub…PsychiatristMark Linn-Baker…RonLenny Venito…Al