Has the tv tonight may 5, 2020 on the channels of TFI

YECLO.com has selected for you the series and movies to see or review the tv tonight may 5, at 20h on the channel TFI.

Harry Potter and the goblet of fire – TFI – Tuesday 5 may 2020 20: 05 time of Abidjan

Summary

Lurking in the darkness, fallen but alive, the nefarious Lord Voldemort is preparing his return. The young Harry Potter had guessed them, and do not lead to large even if, at age 14, he has other cats to whip. Beginning with his participation very controversial in the triwizard Tournament : an international competition reserved to big names.

Achievement: Mike Newell

Writers: Steve Kloves,J. K. Rowling

Casting: Daniel Radcliffe…Harry PotterRupert Grint…Ron WeasleyEmma Watson…Hermione GrangerRalph Fiennes…Lord VoldemortMichael Gambon…Albus DumbledoreAlan Rickman…Severus SnapeRobbie Coltrane…Redglow HagridBrendan Gleeson…Alastor “Mad-Eye” MoodyGary Oldman…Sirius BlackRobert Pattinson…Cedric Diggory

READ ALSO: PSA Morocco : the plant of Kenitra restarts on the 6th of may 2020

Memphis Belle – TFI Film Series – Tuesday 5 may 2020 20: 00 hour of Abidjan

Summary

In 1943, the crew of a bomber american B-17, flies to his last mission over Germany.

Casting: Matthew Modine…Dennis DearbornEric Stoltz…Danny DalyTate Donovan…Luke SinclairD. B. Sweeney…Phil LowenthalBilly Zane…Val KozlowskiSean Astin…Richard “Rascal” MooreHarry Connick Jr….Clay BusbyBradley Lavelle…SergeantReed Diamond…Virgil HoogestegerCourtney Gains…Eugene McVey

The vengeance with two faces – 6ter – Tuesday 5 may 2020 at 21h05 hour of Abidjan

Summary

While dr. Marshall travelled to Sydney, to announce to Joanna Randall, who is really Tara, Stephanie returns to Eden. But now, everything reminds him of a life more happy and more free. The reunion with Kathy, the housekeeper of the field, prove to be particularly painful…

READ ALSO: Burkina faso : attack of Touldeni, 9 dead



Telefilm-drama Karen Arthur, Kevin James Dobson (1985)

Casting: Rebecca Gilling, Wendy Hughes, James Reyne, Peter Gwynne, James Smillie, Olivia Hamnett, Patricia Kennedy, Nicki Paull.

The news of côte d’ivoire and the latest articles on YECLO.com