Hatik back, Hoshi made a good entry, Ninho and Lady Gaga drop… The best albums of the week

Recently we offered you to discover Until the end of the new collaboration of Amel Bent and Imen Is, and now we’re going to see the albums of the week. As you already know, every Tuesday we will reveal to you the ranking of top-selling albums in France and there is a change this week ! Hatik gaining five places and takes the head of the best albums. Behind him, Soso Maness) arrives in second position with “Mistral”. Lady Gaga is the 3rd of this week, it has dropped two places. As Vitaa & Slimane, who is now the 4th. After several weeks in the lead, the Ninho has reached the 5th place with “M. I. L. S 3”.

The 6th position goes to Bosh for the first time in the top albums with “Synkinisi”. Behind him, Hoshi landed in the direct qualifier for the 7th place. Maes drop of three places, is now 8. Nekfeu is 9th with “The Wandering Stars : The Expansion”. And finally, it ends with Angela who has lost a position and now sits in 10th position. Waiting for the next ranking, we offer you to listen to our playlist of new releases of the week with Kendji Girac, Maes and Benab, Bosh, Amir, and a lot of other artists still. You will see that it is heavy !